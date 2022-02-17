Priority OnDemand Partners with RMinds for OnDemand Visit Telehealth Technologies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority OnDemand (“Priority” or “the company”) announced today that it has partnered with RMinds to provide strategic architecture and software development services to advance the company’s OnDemand Visit telehealth line of business.

Chief Executive Officer Bryan Gibson said, “Telehealth utilization has grown exponentially, especially as society has adapted to alternative health-care delivery models during the pandemic. When paired with our EMS and medical transportation services, we deliver a powerful platform for high-quality health care that can be delivered anywhere, at any time for anyone. RMinds is a best-in-class technology advisor experienced in health-care service delivery, and we look forward to working alongside them to deliver exceptional, patient-centered enterprise solutions.”

Moving forward, the Priority OnDemand-RMinds partnership will focus on innovative telehealth technology platform that enhance ease of use and accessibility for patients and providers, enhanced functionality and standardization, and optimized resource allocation. RMinds will also provide robust development services, including architecture, design, coding and unit testing, services testing, production and test environment support.

Deva Sundarajan, President and Chief Technology Officer for RMinds, said, “Our team is thrilled to work with Priority OnDemand and its OnDemand Visit technology platform. We are experienced in the health-care services space and understand the unique challenges of multi-platform technologies and cloud computing. We look forward to the opportunity to deliver value to the Priority platform as we build together for the future.”

About Priority OnDemand

Built on a proven foundation as a national leader in EMS and medical transportation, Priority OnDemand’s expert healthcare services and technology solutions create important connections across the continuum of care that solve challenges and reduce inefficiencies for patients, providers, hospitals and healthcare facilities, communities and insurers. Priority OnDemand offers solutions across three interconnected businesses: EMS & Medical Transportation, Telehealth and Patient Logistics. The Priority OnDemand team consists of more than 4,100 healthcare services professionals who impact the lives of 830,000 patients annually. For more information, please visit www.priorityondemand.com.

About RMinds

RMinds is a fast-growing technology services and solution company, with extensive experience delivering large and complex IT projects and platforms. The company develops business-specific technology solutions to increase competitive advantage and enhance customer experiences for its customers. RMinds delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions, with deep-rooted experience in multi-technology systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.rminds.com.