SidelineSwap Powers Pop-Up Trade-In Events at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SidelineSwap, the world’s largest online marketplace for new and used sporting goods, announced a series of trade-in events in 2022 in partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods that kicks-off in the Dallas area in February. At SidelineSwap Trade-in Events at participating DICK’S Sporting Goods locations, athletes can trade in their used sports gear and receive DICK’S store credit to use towards their next purchase. Athletes also have the option to donate all or a portion of their trade-in value to select local sports organizations. Items that do not qualify for trade-in can be donated or recycled responsibly.

According to Brendan Candon, CEO of SidelineSwap, “We’re shifting to a circular economy where consumers are embracing the resale and purchase of used goods. SidelineSwap trade-in events provide DICK’S Sporting Goods athletes the convenience and ease of selling their used and unwanted sporting goods where they shop. This puts more money in the pockets of DICK’S Sporting Goods’ athletes, while keeping more gear on playing fields and out of landfills.”

Peter Land, Chief Sustainability Officer at DICK’S Sporting Goods, stated, “We are excited to partner with SidelineSwap to enable our athletes to easily get value for their used sports gear or donate or recycle their gear responsibly. Providing an easy trade-in option is not only good for our athletes, but also for the environment more broadly.”

To date, SidelineSwap has helped more than one million athletes trade in and resell their used gear and is part of the larger global resale movement. U.S. households are sitting on 23.6 billion unused items worth $580 billion, and used sports gear accounts for approximately $20 billion of these unused items.

“We are excited to be a trade-in partner of choice for forward-looking brands like DICK’S Sporting Goods,” states Doug Smith, SidelineSwap’s Vice President of Partnerships.

DICK’S Sporting Goods athletes who attend trade-in events at select DICK’S locations can simply bring their used gear to the event and it will be evaluated by SidelineSwap buying experts using SidelineSwap’s proprietary trade-in software and value guide. Athletes receive a quote for gear and are issued a DICK’S store credit. For more information on trade-in guidelines and upcoming event locations and dates, please visit: https://sidelineswap.com/trade-in-events.

About SidelineSwap: SidelineSwap - the world’s largest online marketplace for sporting goods - makes it easy for athletes, fans and sports families to safely buy and sell their gear. Founded in 2015, SidelineSwap has enabled athletes to earn more than $100,000,000 to date by reselling the extra gear they have at home. Buyers can expect to find great value on a wide range of inventory across all sports, and sellers can quickly & easily turn their used sporting goods into cash or shopping credit. SidelineSwap was one of the fastest growing marketplaces on Andreessen Horowitz's A16z Top 100 marketplace list for 2020.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.