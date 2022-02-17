Yieldstreet Partners With Pantera Capital to Introduce First of Crypto Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform dedicated to providing access to exclusive private market opportunities, today announced its first-ever crypto fund, Pantera Early Stage Token Fund I, through a partnership with crypto-leader, Pantera Capital.

“Yieldstreet offers its investors a platform to help generate returns outside of the stock market,” said Dan Morehead, CEO and Co-CIO of Pantera. “We’re excited to partner with them to allow for greater access to crypto-focused investments and beyond what most investors currently have access to.”

“Crypto investments have created huge wealth in recent years but the ecosystem remains opaque, difficult to build expertise and invest in. We believe that more than 75% of investors want access to unique crypto investment strategies managed by premier crypto-specialists. We intend to be the bridge from Wall Street to the Crypto-verse,” said Michael Weisz, Founder and President, Yieldstreet.

The Yieldstreet fund offers investors access into a Pantera fund that has generated a lifetime return of over 1,400% through December 2021*. The Pantera fund is expected to continue making direct investments in pre-ICO tokens created by teams and entrepreneurs who are building new protocols in the blockchain ecosystem. Prior pre-ICO investments the Pantera fund has made include Polkadot, Amp, and Aurora.

Yieldstreet plans to launch additional offerings with exposure to the Pantera fund, approximately every quarter, allowing repeat investors the opportunity to continue to diversify their portfolios beyond the traditional asset classes. These subsequent offerings will allow investors to continuously add to their holdings and dollar-cost average their cost basis.

“With this fund, and similar future funds, we’re offering investors an opportunity to have their capital managed by one of the largest crypto funds in the world. In keeping with our core values - Investor First - we will continue to partner with leading managers and unique strategies to bring these investment solutions to the millions of people looking to modernize their portfolio and include crypto and other alternative investments,” Weisz said.

Pantera is a premier crypto and blockchain focused asset manager founded by Dan Morehead. With $5.6B of assets under management as of December 2021, Pantera is one of the most experienced managers in the space, having launched the first cryptocurrency fund in the U.S. in 2013. The firm also introduced the first blockchain-focused venture fund and its Co-CIO, Joey Krug, co-founded Augur, one of the first decentralized applications built on Ethereum. Pantera was also first to offer an early-stage token fund.

The Yieldstreet platform’s latest offering joins other unique new asset classes and investment opportunities that Yieldstreet has made available to retail investors, including art equity funds, venture capital and more.

For more information on the Pantera Early Stage Token Fund, visit: www.yieldstreet.com.

*Source: Pantera Capital. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing in cryptocurrency is highly speculative, and the market is largely unregulated.

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet is reimagining the way wealth is created by providing access to alternative investments previously reserved only for institutions and the ultra-wealthy. Yieldstreet’s mission is to help millions of people generate $3 billion of income outside the traditional public markets by 2025. Its award-winning technology platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Commercial, Consumer, Art, Legal Finance and Aviation. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2.7 billion of investments and is committed to making financial products more inclusive by creating a modern investment portfolio. It is included on CB Insights' 2021 Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, and Malta, is backed by leading venture capital firms. Join the movement at www.yieldstreet.com.