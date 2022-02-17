HGS AxisPoint Health Provides ACAP Plans Insight to Promote COVID Vaccine Acceptance, Address Hesitancy

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGS Healthcare, LLC (HGS Healthcare) announced today that its affiliate, HGS AxisPoint Health LLC (HGS AxisPoint Health), partnered with the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) to provide its training on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and communication strategies to increase vaccination rates.

“We are a proud supporter of ACAP and its member Safety Net Health Plans in their mission to provide high quality health care to lower-income people and those with significant health needs,” said Zac Fritz, Chief Executive Officer of HGS AxisPoint Health. “Our Whole Person Care approach, in which a person’s health is more than their medical diagnoses, is right for health plans. We are excited to partner with ACAP to help their members lead healthier lives.”

Added Lisa Doggett, MD, MPH, FAAFP, Senior Medical Director of HGS AxisPoint Health and a 2021-22 fellow with the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Vaccine Science Fellowship, “Immunizations reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, while decreasing further spread of the virus. We have seen reluctance on the part of many of our clients’ members to get vaccinated. Historically, most communication techniques by health authorities aimed at increasing vaccination rates have not been effective. We have developed a respectful and engaging program to focus on people who are willing to learn more, helping to address their concerns and increase their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“In December, people who were vaccinated and boosted were 97 times less likely to die of COVID than people who were not vaccinated. Ninety-seven times less likely to die of COVID,” said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. “It’s not overstating things to say that vaccine hesitancy is a life-or-death issue. Accordingly, we’re delighted that HGS AxisPoint Health shared the work it’s doing to effectively address vaccine hesitancy with our member Safety Net Health Plans.”

About the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP)

ACAP represents 74 health plans nationwide, which provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. ACAP-member Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.

About HGS Healthcare

HGS Healthcare combines technology-powered services with decades of healthcare domain expertise to drive positive outcomes. We optimize the entire member/patient experience through service offerings for clinical, case management, member engagement, provider solutions, payment integrity, claims cost containment, and analytics. HGS Healthcare has more than 21,000 employees across 5 countries and revenues of US$400 million.

Visit www.HGShealthcare.com to learn how HGS Healthcare can help make your business more competitive.

About HGS AxisPoint Health

HGS AxisPoint Health is a whole-person care management services company focused on identifying and addressing the root causes of behaviors that worsen physical health. HGS AxisPoint Health reduces medical costs, improves regulatory compliance, and increases member satisfaction. Trust and relationship-building are at the core of our approach, which combines industry-leading predictive analytics, a proprietary rules-engine, specialized clinical content, and passionate clinicians who care about the members’ success. The company is fully accredited by NCQA for Population Health and Case Management.

Visit https://AxisPointHealth.com to learn how HGS AxisPoint Health can reduce your cost of care while making your health plan compliant.