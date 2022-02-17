Avalara Announces 20 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 20 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions.

AddonSoftware is a customizable ERP solution that provides businesses with a core set of accounting, distribution, manufacturing, and payroll building blocks to create a tailored customer solution.

B2B Program Manager by Sellers Commerce is a robust B2B ecommerce platform built for wholesalers, distributors, and multi-store retailers.

Dynamics 365 Commerce delivers a comprehensive omnichannel solution that unifies back-office, in-store, call center, and digital experiences built on proven Dynamics 365 Retail capabilities.

Dynamics 365 Field Service helps organizations deliver on-site service to customer locations, combining workflow automation, mobility, and scheduling algorithms to set mobile workers up for success.

ERP-ONE by Distribution One is an end-to-end ERP software solution for wholesalers and distributors to increase productivity, automate processes, and access real-time business data.

Essent ERP is a fully integrated business management software solution for process-intensive industries.

EvolutionX by ES Tech Group is a best-in-class B2B ecommerce solution for markets including but not limited to business supplies, industrial, electrical, plumbing, gas and welding, and medical supplies.

FieldServio by Standpoint Technologies is end-to-end field service management software, featuring sales, inventory, operations, dispatch, and accounting solutions.

HCL Commerce is a transaction platform that helps ecommerce businesses sell more and includes marketing, sales, customer, and order processing functionality in a tailorable, integrated package.

Impexium is a smarter, simpler membership management solution that empowers associations and member-based organizations to make informed decisions, execute with precision, and delight their members.

NetSuite for Avalara Excise by NXTurn delivers tax rates for oil, gas, and tobacco to NetSuite users.

Omni-View by Incisive Computing Solutions is a software management solution that saves equipment rental and sales companies time and money.

Paid Memberships Pro is designed for premium content sites, clubs/associations, subscription products, and newsletters, giving businesses the tools needed to start, manage, and grow their membership site.

Recharge is a cloud-based subscription management platform for ecommerce businesses that provides a range of billing and payment management tools to customize their subscription offering and create customized workflows.

RECUR360 automates recurring invoicing workflows through better cloud software solutions, reliable hosting and IT support, and custom integrations that simplify the process, management, and reporting of monthly transactions.

Storefront is a tightly integrated suite of enterprise retail imaging solutions.

Swan Furniture Retail System is designed specifically to cater to all the needs of furniture, flooring, and bed retailers — a browser-based, tablet-friendly solution capable of managing customers, orders, stock, and after sales.

Tharstern MIS is a complete workflow management system that enables printing companies to automate tasks, speed up the estimate and job life cycle, and digitize business processes.

Volusion V1 is an all-in-one ecommerce platform that makes it easy for businesses to sell and manage an online store.

Xorosoft is integrated, cloud-based business ERP software that includes accounting, inventory management, manufacturing, B2B analytics, and ecommerce capabilities.

For more information about the Avalara certified integration program, and a list of all our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.