RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group Bring Robust Retail Experiences to Brooklyn Bridge Park

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group have welcomed twelve - now open - businesses to Quay Tower and the surrounding mixed-use development on Brooklyn Bridge Park. The southern corridor of the Park is now home to synergistic retail experiences spanning groceries, food and beverage, education and family-focused fun. Among the businesses that have most recently opened are: Town Market, a gourmet supermarket featuring the Iris Cafe, a beloved neighborhood staple, and, Bikes, Boards and Books NYC’s first indoor skateboarding and biking experience - with an educational twist - led by a former pro BMXer. Quay Tower is a record-setting new building at Pier 6 designed by ODA New York. It offers the last opportunity to own a new construction residence along Brooklyn Bridge Park.

“The vibrant retail offerings at both One Brooklyn Bridge Park and Quay Tower have exceeded our expectations in terms of diversity,” said Robert Levine, Chairman of RAL Companies. “There is truly something for everyone and it’s been rewarding to watch mom and pop retail businesses open and succeed at our properties. With the completion of Brooklyn Bridge Park, Quay Tower, being the last new development on the waterfront, is in a unique position to offer companies direct access to both a 24/7 neighborhood and the ultimate destination in the greatest city in the world. We’re thrilled to see these spaces activated and thriving.”

At the end of 2021 the final piece of the 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, designed by acclaimed landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, was completed. One mile of formerly industrial Brooklyn waterfront has been incrementally transformed over 13 years into one of the most beloved parks in New York City. Now the southern corridor at Pier 6 is alive with an incredible range of activities, entertainment and conveniences for locals and visitors. Brooklyn Bridge Park is visited by over six million people annually. There are 700+ immediately adjacent, family-sized residential units between One Brooklyn Bridge Park, The Landing, and Quay Tower. Recently added NYC Ferry service at Pier 6 – just across the street - seamlessly connects One Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan (just 9 minutes to Wall Street) and other Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods. There is also a 500-car attended public parking facility in the building.

The complete list of open businesses include: Town Market with Iris Cafe, Kinderprep Montessori, OV Pilates, Bikes, Boards and Books, Kaigo Coffee Room, Estuary, Ebb & Flow Bakery, Waterfront Wines, Wag Club, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery and the extraordinary ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina.

Town Market is open 7 days a week and offers 8,000 square feet of locally sourced produce and favorite organic brands. Inside, bistro-style Iris Cafe, previously located on Columbia Place, serves its original menu along with cocktails, beers, liquor, & coffee. Radi Hamdan operates both businesses. Kinder Prep Montessori is a locally-owned and operated nursery and preschool accepting children 3 months to 5 years old for immediate enrollment. OV Pilates is celebrated for its customized Pilates workouts - both with and without reformers. Bikes, Boards and Books is a first-of-its-kind skateboarding and bike riding experience with educational tutoring led by former BMX pro Jeffrey Mayer and Angela DeVincenzoa a progressive childhood development specialist and Estuary offers elevated New American fare by Chef Jonathan Rodriguez. Ebb & Flow is a wonderful bakery developed with famed pastry chef Francois Payard. ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina is NYC’s premier waterfront destination with over 100 berths for vessels up to 300+ feet, a Sailing Club and School, and exceptional community programs.

Above the exciting retail experiences at the base of Quay Tower, stunning residences appointed by California-based modernist AD100 firm Marmol Radziner feature a range of custom finishes. ODA New York designed the building to maximize spectacular views from the last parcel of developable land.

Quay features a thoughtful and expansive amenity collection where iconic Brooklyn institutions were engaged for one-of-a-kind partnerships. Health and wellness facilities include a 2,500 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the park, with a dedicated boxing space created in partnership with the legendary Gleason's Boxing Gym. Residents have access to classes and private training with world champion boxer and Gleason's trainer Yuri Foreman. Additional amenities include a children's playroom and music practice room, created and serviced in partnership with Brooklyn Music School.

There are two expansive rooftop spaces for dining, entertaining and lounging that showcase panoramic, front row views of the Manhattan skyline, downtown Brooklyn, and the New York Harbor. Residents have preferred access to the exclusive Yacht Service ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina should they wish to participate in nautical activities or book private yacht experiences.

To inquire about residences available for immediate occupancy, please contact the sales and marketing team at SERHANT., Ryan’s Serhant’s eponymous brokerage: info@quaytowerbk.com, or visit www.QuayTowerBK.com.

To inquire about retail spaces available for immediate occupancy, please contact Ryan P. Condren at Ryan.Condren@am.JLL.com or George Danut at George.Danut@am.JLL.com.

About RAL

RAL combines a talented, interdisciplinary team to take every project to new levels. Their core management team has spent 20 plus years working together and honing their craft. These years of experience have led to an efficient, streamlined process that allows RAL to lead each project with a detailed eye, a creative edge, and the ability to forge highly effective partnerships.

About OLiVER’s Realty Group

Oliver’s Realty Group is a development, investment and brokerage firm focused on luxury residential real estate in New York, California and abroad. The firm builds on founder and Managing Partner David J. Wine’s three decades of real estate expertise. Mr. Wine has been responsible for some of Manhattan’s most critically acclaimed rental and condominium developments, his unparalleled success guided by business acumen and a personal ethic of integrity and commitment to excellence in every detail.