CACI Employees Honored for Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math at Black Engineer of the Year Awards Global Competitiveness Conference

Invent your future at CACI: Diversity and inclusion are woven into the fabric of CACI’s culture where people bring their genuine selves to work, feel inspired about CACI’s mission, and are passionate about making a difference for our people, customers, and the community.

10 CACI employees were honored for their excellence and contributions in STEM at the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards Global Competitiveness Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)

10 CACI employees were honored for their excellence and contributions in STEM at the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards Global Competitiveness Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that 10 employees, including one Legacy Award winner, were honored for their excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and workforce innovation at the 36th annual 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Global Competitiveness Conference, February 17-19 in Washington D.C.

As a proud sponsor of the BEYA conference, CACI’s support offers more than 10,000 participants, including K-12 students, college students, corporate, government, military professionals, business, and industry employers, with three days of learning, networking, celebrating excellence, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. CACI’s partnership with BEYA expands its networking, recruitment, and career development opportunities as part of the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

During the conference, CACI employee Notashia Thomas will receive the Dr. Eugene M. DeLoatch Legacy Award at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Engineering Deans’ Recognition Event on Feb. 19 for her commitment to STEM outreach in local communities. Ms. Thomas was specifically honored for her current involvement with Black Girls Code (BGC), a non-profit for young women of color to embrace computer programming and technology, and for her previous volunteerism and contributions to STEM.

Additionally, nine CACI employees will be recognized at the Technology Recognition Event on Feb. 18. as Modern-Day Technology Leaders in the BEYA Outstanding Achievement Award (OAA) category for their contributions in shaping the future of STEM.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud of the accomplishments of our BEYA award winners and all of our talented employees. Our team members embody our culture of character and innovation through their dedication and commitment to inspiring the engineers, scientists, and inventors of tomorrow.”

CACI’s 2022 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leaders:

Said Adem, IT Operations

Camille Carter, IT Network Engineering

Adiam Desta, Cybersecurity

Anderson Elzie, Systems Engineering

Cordel Gordon, Business Processes

Sharrod Hines, Software Development

Frederick Ige, Software Development

Christopher Raymond, Test Engineering

George Shores, Software Engineering

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.