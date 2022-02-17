CCC Enables Direct Access to AdisInsight Within RightFind Navigate Through Integration with Springer Nature

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces a collaboration with Springer Nature to provide mutual customers access to AdisInsight from within CCC’s RightFind Navigate.

Springer Nature’s AdisInsight is an integrated database of reports authored by Springer editors on drugs in development, clinical trials, drug safety, company deals, and patents. AdisInsight expands RightFind Navigate’s growing list of high-value, third-party data sources to include drugs in commercial development, trials to advance drugs through the international regulatory process, safety monitoring including adverse reactions, deals and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations.

“Researchers in all aspects of drug development need help in making informed decisions based on fast, easy and reliable access to data,” said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, CCC. “Many have come to rely on RightFind and our Navigate data integration capability to bring high value content and data sources such as AdisInsight together with scientific literature to speed up the discovery process and allow researchers to make connections across previously siloed information.”

“Part of our wider commitment to the drive forward for research is to ensure that our customers and community have access to the information and data they need, in the format they want. We are pleased to be able to extend our relationship with CCC by enabling AdisInsight through RightFind Navigate – and better support researchers in the discovery and use of high-quality scientific content,” said Harald Wirsching, Managing Director, Data and Analytics Solutions, Springer Nature. “Our focus is on quality and relevance, which is achieved by following a methodical approach to identifying, evaluating and summarizing content. Delivering this through RightFind Navigate makes sense for our shared customers.”

Designed to streamline access to a broad spectrum of information and data, RightFind Navigate unifies searching across licensed content sources, publicly available data, and internal proprietary content, empowering researchers to reveal new connections and drive innovation. The solution provides a flexible, scalable, open ecosystem designed to maximize organizations’ return on their content and data investments.

RightFind Navigate is part of the RightFind Suite, the fastest way to find, manage, and collaborate with content – anytime, anywhere. RightFind was named “Best E-Discovery Solution” by KMWorld in its inaugural Readers’ Choice Awards.

CCC helps companies manage vast amounts of published content and proprietary internal information and data. CCC has established a proven track record of working with a wide range of companies, including content providers and technology partners, to unify data sources and make content more discoverable. The CCC team are experts in processing data from thousands of publishing houses and metadata aggregators accounting for more than 140 million unique records across a diverse set of industries.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

ABOUT Springer Nature

For over 175 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies. As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature.