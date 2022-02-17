Hasbro Confirms Receipt of Director Nominations From Alta Fox

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) today confirmed that Alta Fox has submitted a letter nominating five candidates to stand for election to the Hasbro Board of Directors at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Hasbro engages in regular communication with its shareholders and welcomes constructive input to further the best interests of all shareholders. The Company’s Board of Directors and management team are focused on maximizing value for shareholders and achieving that objective by capitalizing on all elements of Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint across three segments: consumer products; Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming; and entertainment.

The Board and management team believe Hasbro is on the right path to deliver sustainable growth for shareholders, and consistent with its shareholder value creation plans, regularly review the business and its strategic direction. To that end, members of the Board and management team have held discussions with Alta Fox to better understand its views on the Company’s strategy. The Board and the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee of the Board, will evaluate the notice of nominations, and the nominees, as it would submissions made by other shareholders. The Board’s recommendation with respect to the nominees to be elected at the upcoming meeting will be included in its proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Hasbro notes it has a highly qualified, independent, experienced and engaged Board. The Board has a long history of engagement and good corporate governance, including the recent separation of the Chair and CEO positions and ensuring that the Board maintains strong racial and gender diversity among its members. Rich Stoddart will assume the role of independent Chair on February 25 with the appointment of Chris Cocks to the role of CEO and director.

Chris Cocks, who was appointed CEO of Hasbro effective February 25 and currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division, will join the Board as its 11th director. Mr. Cocks’s extensive omni-channel experience, demonstrated ability to create and nurture winning brands, and proven track record make him uniquely positioned to accelerate Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint for supercharged growth while continuing to deliver strong shareholder returns.

Hasbro shareholders are not required to take action at this time. The Board and the Board’s Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee will review the proposed director nominees and present its recommendation regarding director candidates in the Company’s proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Proxy materials will be mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting. The date of the Annual Meeting has not yet been announced.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Additional Information and Where to Find it

Hasbro intends to file with the SEC a proxy statement on Schedule 14A, containing a form of WHITE proxy card, with respect to its solicitation of proxies for Hasbro's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY HASBRO AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION.

Participants

Hasbro, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Hasbro.

