New Milestones for NHOA in the US With Kearsarge Energy: 10MWh Storage System Successfully Commissioned and 12MWh of New Contracts Awarded

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

NHOA (NHOA:PA, formerly Engie EPS) is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of a new storage system in the US.

The project, awarded in December 2020, involved the supply of a 10MWh energy storage system in Massachusetts to Kearsarge Energy, part of a Solar plus Storage plant in the town of Bellingham.

Based on NHOA’s proprietary design, the plant successfully completed the UL 9540 system certification and it is now online to provide the New England Independent System Operator (ISO New England) with competitive and fully-dispatchable solar energy, while also supporting and stabilizing the local grid.

Further to the commissioning of the Bellingham plant, Kearsarge Energy awarded NHOA the deployment of two further systems for an aggregate capacity of 12MWh.

“We are grateful to Kearsarge Energy for the trust they put in NHOA. Flawless track record and unparalleled technology are the core of our market proposition. The commissioning of this new system in the US, and the immediate award of a follow-on order, represent further important milestones for NHOA’s affirmation in the wider American market. These results reconfirm the value of our operational capabilities and boost our ambitions,” commented Luca Roccia, NHOA Vice President Americas.

“NHOA has provided a highly reliable and competitive solution along with excellent customer service well suited to the needs of the Massachusetts SMART program. Solar plus storage is a complicated offering and NHOA has been an excellent partner from design to contracting to commissioning. We look forward to more successes,” added Andrew Bernstein, Managing Partner of Kearsarge Energy L.P.

The Bellingham battery storage solution was designed and deployed by NHOA Energy, NHOA Group’s Global Business Line dedicated to stationary energy storage.

The commissioning of the Bellingham plant, completed in December 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, is part of a comprehensive effort undertaken by NHOA Energy through its platform in the Americas. Established in Houston with full commercial, engineering and service capabilities, the Americas platform supports the rapidly expanding portfolio of projects in operation and under development in the continent.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA:PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy.

follow us on LinkedIn

follow us on Instagram

KEARSARGE ENERGY

Kearsarge Energy, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is New England's fastest-growing renewable energy project development, finance, and renewable asset owner, with a dual mission to help build a more sustainable world and to provide superior returns for stakeholders and the environment. Having successfully developed and financed 170 MW and $450 million of solar since 2011, Kearsarge is focused on creating long-term value by working with local communities to meet the growing demand for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects. Please see www.kearsargeenergy.com.