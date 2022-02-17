Pyramid Analytics and Profit Software Partner to Bring Decision Intelligence – the Next Wave in Analytics and BI (ABI) – to the Nordics

LONDON & ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyramid Analytics, developer of the award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, signed a partnership agreement with Profit Software, an independent software and consultancy services vendor focusing on banks and insurance companies, to resell, implement, and support the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is next-generation analytics and business intelligence (ABI) that was purpose built to deliver a streamlined, unified and inclusive decision-making experience. With a powerful direct query engine at its core, the Pyramid platform uniquely combines data prep, business analytics and data science in a single environment and scales for any data, any person, and any analytics needs with built in reliability, data governance and security.

KEY POINTS

Pyramid Analytics and Profit Software will jointly market, sell and support Pyramid’s platform.

Profit Software has three decades of experience providing software and services to the Scandinavian financial industry.

Profit Software is modernising the Nordic Financial Sector. The company was founded in 1993 and has more than 300 employees in seven offices across the region. Profit Software counts leading banks and insurance companies as customers, including Handelsbanken, Mandatum, and Säästöpankki. The company also offers a wide range of expertise and services within business analytics and data management across multiple industries.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform complements Profit Software’s technology and services portfolio. Using the Pyramid platform, Profit Software will be able to create advanced analytics solutions to solve business challenges and create mission critical business value for mutual customers.

Pyramid Analytics and Profit Software: Shared Financial Services Expertise

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is used by banks across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Nordics, Middle East and South Africa to help make critical decisions in areas such as:

Customer Profitability

Branch Performance

Marketing Effectiveness

Risk Management

Loan Processing & Performance

Customer Success

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. Pyramid’s Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

EXECUTIVE QUOTES

Rami Rinneheimo, SVP - Business Intelligence & Analytics, Profit Software: "We are very excited about working with Pyramid Analytics in the Nordics. We believe that the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform will be of interest to many of our current customers and prospects. The unique benefits of the platform coupled with our expertise in the financial and analytics markets in the Nordics, will allow us to provide even more added value to our customers."

Benjamin Doerwald, VP DACH & Nordics, Pyramid Analytics: "We are very happy to welcome Profit Software as a new partner for the Nordics. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is a perfect fit for the Profit Software portfolio. Together we can now offer state-of-the-art advanced analytics solutions in the Nordics."

About Profit Software

Profit Software is modernizing the Nordic Financial Sector with Software Solutions and Business Intelligence. Profit Software is an independent software and consultancy services vendor focusing on banks and insurance companies. We also offer a wide range of expertise and services within business analytics and data management across multiple industries. We operate and have offices in Finland, Estonia, and Sweden. Learn more about Profit Software.

About Pyramid Analytics

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unlocks the strategic value of enterprise data for everyone in the modern workforce. Only Pyramid unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Pyramid combines the performance of advanced predictive analytics with an intuitive user interface (UI) and AI guidance. Everyone from data scientists to non-technical business teams get the user experience (UX) they need to make informed decisions: Real-time, self-service access to trusted data; customized and contextual reports; and interactive and actionable analysis. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.