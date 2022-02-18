Michelle Marquez Named to Forbes’ List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michelle Marquez, Managing Director of Marquez Private Wealth Management located at 2 North Lake Avenue Suite 910 Pasadena CA, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Women Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent offices, was released online February 4, 2022.

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Advisors was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience, client impact, industry experience, review of best practices and compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports.

Research summary (as of February 2022): 34,500 nominations were received, based on thresholds (9,850 women), 18,465 advisors were invited to complete the online survey. Throughout the research process, 13,549 advisors were interviewed by telephone, 2,610 advisors were interviewed in-person at the advisors’ locations and 1,203 were advisor web-based interviews. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or SHOOK Research, LLC. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Please visit here for more information.

Michelle Marquez has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. The comprehensive wealth management Michelle provides encompasses a wide range of essential financial matters, including retirement planning, cash management, trust services, philanthropy, estate planning, and private institutional opportunities. As part of her consultative approach, she works closely with her clients’ other professionals, such as their attorneys, accountants, chief financial officers and business managers.

To reach Marquez or the advisors at Marquez Private Wealth Management, more information can be found at www.marquezprivatewealth.com or by calling 800.333.8839.

