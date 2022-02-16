Nintendo News: Nintendo Launches the My Nintendo Store, A Place for Fans to Shop for Games, Merchandise and More

The My Nintendo Store is a new online shopping destination where you can shop for all your favorite physical and digital games, hardware, merchandise, exclusive products and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you head to Nintendo.com starting today in the U.S. and Canada, you might notice a new tab at the top! This is the My Nintendo Store, a new online shopping destination where you can shop for all your favorite physical and digital games, hardware, merchandise, exclusive products and more.

The My Nintendo Store features exclusive products and officially licensed merchandise from Nintendo and its partners, with orders $50 and over (not including tax) coming with free standard shipping. Digital versions of games can also be purchased at the store and downloaded directly to your Nintendo Switch system.

Digital game purchases in the My Nintendo Store are tied to your Nintendo Account, so members of the free My Nintendo rewards program will automatically earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points* on eligible digital purchases. Those points can then be used toward future eligible digital games or DLC, making the process to redeem My Nintendo Gold points even more convenient.

The My Nintendo Store is a great place to easily browse a wide assortment of Nintendo products like the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Nintendo Switch Sports games, or exclusive My Nintendo rewards like the new Nintendo Switch Game Card Case, with everything tied to your Nintendo Account to help you earn rewards and savings!

To check out the new My Nintendo Store and start shopping, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store.

* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

