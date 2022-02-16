Visalia Unified School District Ensures Optimal Data Interoperability with Addition of Multiple PowerSchool Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) in Tulare County, California, has added multiple PowerSchool solutions to drive enhanced educational outcomes. VUSD has added PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters and PowerSchool Unified Insights as anchors in its robust tech stack after enjoying many years as a PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) user. The district previously benefitted from implementing PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning toward the start of the pandemic. With the implementation of Performance Matters, Visalia will enhance its ability to create and distribute personalized assessments and monitor student performance.

“Prior to Schoology Learning, we did not have a uniform LMS. With Performance Matters, we are able to have one assessment tool for the district and Unified Insights provides a robust data visualization tool,” said Andre Pecina, Administrator Curriculum and Instruction, Visalia Unified School District. “The value for us at the district-level is that the implementation team was a thought-partner for us. It was more than just checking off completed tasks, but also taking time to think through issues and provide additional questions and/or solutions."

Performance Matters enables VUSD schools to build and deliver formative and comprehensive assessments. The results can be viewed alongside performance on third-party assessment, attendance, behavior, and even SEL survey data to ensure that instruction is specifically designed to address learning loss and accelerate learning gains.

The PowerSchool SIS was a mainstay for VUSD, but it was not until the pandemic that Schoology Learning became the district’s main Learning Management System (LMS). In choosing an LMS, VUSD was looking for the ability to store and deliver training content, track participation, assign trainings, report activity and results, mobile access, strong support, and ease of use. Most importantly, the district wanted a platform to help keep students engaged and motivated. Since implementing Unified Insights, Visalia has been able to unify all district data, make data-informed decisions, and gain access to dashboards with reporting and analytics.

“Visalia Unified School District has been a longtime PowerSchool customer that has more recently seen the value in combining our solutions for maximum impact,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “Leveraging multiple PowerSchool solutions with world class interoperability allows districts like VUSD to work smarter and truly reap the benefits of technology integrated to improve educational outcomes.”

Visalia Unified School District is nestled close to the Sierra mountains in the heart of California's San Joaquin Valley. Established in 1885, VUSD serves 32,000 students, and employs 3,000 staff who provide educational services across 214 square miles. This includes 26 elementary schools, a newcomer language center, five middle schools, four high schools, adult education programs, and charters.

To learn more about the full suite of PowerSchool solutions, please visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/.

