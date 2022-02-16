Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

NEWTON, Mass,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality education and care solutions designed to help employers support employees across life and career stages, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 and provided guidance for 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (compared to fourth quarter 2020):

Revenue of $463 million (increase of 23%)

Income from operations of $35 million (increase of $27 million)

Net income of $18 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.29 (increases of $15 million and $0.25, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income from operations* of $46 million (increase of 152%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $79 million (increase of 49%)

Adjusted net income* of $39 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $0.65 (increases of 76% and 81%, respectively)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Highlights (compared to year ended December 31, 2020):

Revenue of $1.8 billion (increase of 16%)

Income from operations of $129 million (increase of 142%)

Net income of $70 million and diluted earnings per common share of $1.15 (increases of 161% and 156%, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income from operations* of $140 million (increase of 53%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $272 million (increase of 21%)

Adjusted net income* of $121 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $1.99 (increases of 30% and 28%, respectively)

“ I am pleased to report a solid fourth quarter and overall financial performance for 2021,” said Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer. “ I am immensely proud of our global team’s resilience and focus on quality service delivery in what has been a challenging and dynamic operating environment.”

“ Amid the ongoing COVID-19 disruption, we have continued to invest in our long-term success. We have taken important steps to extend our market position, deepen our global client relationships, and strengthen our employee value proposition. As we turn the page on 2021 and look ahead to 2022 and beyond, I remain confident that our critical services and durable business model will continue to deliver long-term growth and value as we deliver solutions that meet the changing needs of working parents and learners.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue increased $85.6 million, or 23%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily attributable to enrollment gains at our centers, and to a lesser extent, expanded sales and utilization of back-up care services. While enrollment in our child care centers continues to improve, our centers are still operating below pre-COVID-19 enrollment levels.

Income from operations was $35.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in income from operations reflects improved gross profit contributions in the full service center-based child care segment resulting from higher enrollment compared to the prior period. The reduction in income from operations in our back-up care services reflects the shift in service delivery mix with increasing utilization of traditional in-home and center-based care compared to the prior year. Net income was $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $2.6 million in the same 2020 period, an increase of $15.1 million, due to the increase in income from operations, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.29 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.04 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA* increased $26.0 million, or 49%, to $78.8 million, and adjusted income from operations* increased $28.0 million, or 152%, to $46.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, due primarily to the increase in gross profit in the full service center-based child care segment, partially offset by reduced contributions from our back-up care services. Adjusted net income* increased by $16.8 million, or 76%, to $39.0 million, due to the increase in income from operations, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share* was $0.65 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.36 in the same period in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had more than 1,350 client relationships with employers across a diverse array of industries, and operated 1,014 early education and child care centers with the capacity to serve approximately 114,000 children and their families, of which 977 centers were open.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 including center closing costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, transaction costs, and duplicative corporate office costs. Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations before impairment costs and other COVID-19 related costs, transaction costs, and duplicative corporate office costs. Adjusted net income represents net income determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, impairment costs and other COVID-19 related costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, transaction costs, duplicative corporate office costs, and the income tax provision (benefit) thereon. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is a non-GAAP measure, calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Bright Horizons has a strong balance sheet, with $261 million of cash and cash equivalents and $400 million available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility at December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we generated approximately $227.3 million of cash from operations, compared to $209.6 million for the same period in 2020, and made investments in fixed assets, acquisitions and other investments totaling $117.4 million, compared to $83.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

2022 Outlook

Although the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect our global operations, we remain focused on our strategic priorities to deliver high-quality education, care and workforce services. Based on current trends and expectations, we currently expect fiscal year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion, and diluted adjusted earnings per common share in the range of $3.20 to $3.40. The Company will provide additional information on its outlook during its earnings conference call.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 % 2020 % (In thousands, except share data) Revenue $ 462,656 100.0 % $ 377,078 100.0 % Cost of services 355,250 76.8 % 301,795 80.0 % Gross profit 107,406 23.2 % 75,283 20.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,118 14.1 % 59,646 15.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 6,980 1.5 % 7,771 2.1 % Income from operations 35,308 7.6 % 7,866 2.1 % Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,571) (0.5) % — — % Interest expense — net (8,350) (1.8) % (9,161) (2.4) % Income (loss) before income tax 24,387 5.3 % (1,295) (0.3) % Income tax benefit (expense) (6,694) (1.5) % 3,850 1.0 % Net income $ 17,693 3.8 % $ 2,555 0.7 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 0.29 $ 0.04 Common stock — diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 59,886,195 60,373,284 Common stock — diluted 60,309,067 61,234,747

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 % 2020 % (In thousands, except share data) Revenue $ 1,755,307 100.0 % $ 1,515,093 100.0 % Cost of services 1,340,296 76.4 % 1,210,544 79.9 % Gross profit 415,011 23.6 % 304,549 20.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 256,821 14.6 % 219,563 14.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 29,172 1.6 % 31,652 2.1 % Income from operations 129,018 7.4 % 53,334 3.5 % Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,571) (0.2) % — — % Interest expense — net (36,099) (2.1) % (37,682) (2.5) % Income before income tax 90,348 5.1 % 15,652 1.0 % Income tax benefit (expense) (19,889) (1.1) % 11,340 0.8 % Net income $ 70,459 4.0 % $ 26,992 1.8 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 1.16 $ 0.45 Common stock — diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 60,312,690 59,533,104 Common stock — diluted 60,871,399 60,309,985

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,980 $ 384,344 Accounts receivable — net 210,971 176,617 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,320 63,224 Total current assets 540,271 624,185 Fixed assets — net 598,134 628,757 Goodwill 1,481,725 1,431,967 Other intangible assets — net 251,032 274,620 Operating lease right-of-use assets 696,425 717,821 Other assets 72,460 49,298 Total assets $ 3,640,047 $ 3,726,648 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16,000 $ 10,750 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 197,366 194,551 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 87,341 87,181 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 321,468 238,332 Total current liabilities 622,175 530,814 Long-term debt — net 976,396 1,020,137 Operating lease liabilities 703,911 729,754 Deferred income taxes 48,509 45,951 Other long-term liabilities 109,780 116,195 Total liabilities 2,460,771 2,442,851 Total stockholders’ equity 1,179,276 1,283,797 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,640,047 $ 3,726,648

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 70,459 $ 26,992 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 108,830 111,662 Stock-based compensation expense 23,060 20,996 Impairment losses 10,582 28,355 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,571 — Deferred income taxes (4,996) (12,277) Other non-cash adjustments — net 9,701 2,010 Changes in assets and liabilities 7,046 31,834 Net cash provided by operating activities 227,253 209,572 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets — net (57,662) (72,834) Purchases of debt securities and other investments (29,912) (25,705) Proceeds from the maturity of debt securities and sale of other investments 24,080 22,968 Payments and settlements for acquisitions — net of cash acquired (53,895) (8,254) Net cash used in investing activities (117,389) (83,825) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Extinguishment of long-term debt (1,026,625) — Borrowings of long-term debt 992,298 — Proceeds from stock issuance — net of issuance costs — 249,790 Purchase of treasury stock (213,830) (32,658) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and restricted stock upon purchase 37,503 38,843 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock (8,662) (12,173) Principal payments of long-term debt (8,063) (10,750) Payments for debt issuance costs (2,057) (2,818) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (594) (1,238) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (230,030) 228,996 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,018) 2,530 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (123,184) 357,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of year 388,465 31,192 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of year $ 265,281 $ 388,465

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Full service

center-based

child care Back-up care Educational

advisory and

other services Total (In thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 338,579 $ 94,067 $ 30,010 $ 462,656 Income (loss) from operations (4,596) 31,391 8,513 35,308 Adjusted income from operations (1) 6,564 31,391 8,513 46,468 As a percentage of revenue 2 % 33 % 28 % 10 % Three months ended December 31, 2020 Revenue $ 263,433 $ 85,173 $ 28,472 $ 377,078 Income (loss) from operations (39,898) 39,114 8,650 7,866 Adjusted income (loss) from operations (2) (29,311) 39,114 8,650 18,453 As a percentage of revenue (11) % 46 % 30 % 5 %

(1) Adjusted income from operations in 2021 for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $10.6 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, and transaction costs of $0.6 million related to completed acquisitions. (2) Adjusted income (loss) from operations in 2020 for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $7.6 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, $1.5 million in costs primarily associated with the closure of centers, including related severance and facilities costs, and $1.4 million of occupancy costs incurred for our new corporate headquarters during the construction period, which represent duplicative corporate office costs in 2020.

Full service

center-based

child care Back-up care Educational

advisory and

other services Total (In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 1,297,208 $ 351,103 $ 106,996 $ 1,755,307 Income (loss) from operations (8,431) 115,173 22,276 129,018 Adjusted income from operations (1) 2,729 115,173 22,276 140,178 As a percentage of revenue — % 33 % 21 % 8 % Year ended December 31, 2020 Revenue $ 1,032,266 $ 388,294 $ 94,533 $ 1,515,093 Income (loss) from operations (155,382) 182,938 25,778 53,334 Adjusted income (loss) from operations (2) (119,106) 185,066 25,778 91,738 As a percentage of revenue (12) % 48 % 27 % 6 %

(1) Adjusted income from operations in 2021 for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $10.6 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, and transaction costs of $0.6 million related to completed acquisitions. (2) Adjusted income (loss) from operations in 2020 for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $26.2 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, $6.6 million in costs primarily associated with the closure of centers, including related severance and facilities costs, and $3.5 million of occupancy costs incurred for our new corporate headquarters during the construction period, which represent duplicative corporate office costs in 2020. Adjusted income from operations for the back-up care segment represents income from operations excluding impairment costs incurred of $2.1 million related to an equity investment due to the impact of COVID-19.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share data) Net income $ 17,693 $ 2,555 $ 70,459 $ 26,992 Interest expense — net 8,350 9,161 36,099 37,682 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,694 (3,850) 19,889 (11,340) Depreciation 18,992 20,718 79,658 80,010 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 6,980 7,771 29,172 31,652 EBITDA 58,709 36,355 235,277 164,996 As a percentage of revenue 13 % 10 % 13 % 11 % Additional adjustments: COVID-19 related costs (b) 10,582 9,150 10,582 34,918 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 6,325 5,858 23,060 20,996 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,571 — 2,571 — Other costs (d) 578 1,437 578 3,486 Total adjustments 20,056 16,445 36,791 59,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,765 $ 52,800 $ 272,068 $ 224,396 As a percentage of revenue 17 % 14 % 16 % 15 % Income from operations $ 35,308 $ 7,866 $ 129,018 $ 53,334 COVID-19 related costs (b) 10,582 9,150 10,582 34,918 Other costs (d) 578 1,437 578 3,486 Adjusted income from operations $ 46,468 $ 18,453 $ 140,178 $ 91,738 As a percentage of revenue 10 % 5 % 8 % 6 % Net income $ 17,693 $ 2,555 $ 70,459 $ 26,992 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,694 (3,850) 19,889 (11,340) Income (loss) before income tax 24,387 (1,295) 90,348 15,652 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 6,980 7,771 29,172 31,652 COVID-19 related costs (b) 10,582 9,150 10,582 34,918 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 6,325 5,858 23,060 20,996 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,571 — 2,571 — Other costs (d) 578 1,437 578 3,486 Adjusted income before income tax 51,423 22,921 156,311 106,704 Adjusted income tax expense (e) (12,393) (722) (34,915) (13,155) Adjusted net income $ 39,030 $ 22,199 $ 121,396 $ 93,549 As a percentage of revenue 8 % 6 % 7 % 6 % Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 60,309,067 61,234,747 60,871,399 60,309,985 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.36 $ 1.99 $ 1.55