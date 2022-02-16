No. 1 Fishing App Fishbrain and Fishing License Leader Aspira Announce Exclusive Partnership to Expand Fishing Participation for Anglers Across North America

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fishbrain (www.fishbrain.com), the world’s most popular mobile app, social network, and platform for people who love fishing, announced a partnership today with Aspira (www.aspiraconnect.com), the largest hunting and fishing licensing management software provider in North America.

Together, the partnership will enhance conservation efforts by encouraging engagement and retention in the angler community. By leveraging both unique platforms and reach, anglers will receive special access to tools that meaningfully enhance their fishing experiences.

In addition to being a personal fishing logbook, forecasting tool and fishing gear marketplace, Fishbrain also provides its users with detailed interactive maps for bodies of water, through which users can access free information including fish species, top baits, local fishing areas and reviews. With a Fishbrain Pro monthly, quarterly or annual subscription in the app, anglers can take advantage of features like Navionics depth contours, catch positions, spot prediction and personal waypoints.

Aspira, the leading fishing license software provider across North America, which is the fishing license software provider for several states and provinces, including California, Colorado, and Minnesota, will provide an exclusive 3-month offer of Fishbrain Pro for anglers in those states, as a way to promote angler engagement by making it easier to find fishing spots, know what baits to use, and improve the overall fishing experience for anglers.

Commenting, founder and CEO of Fishbrain, Johan Attby, says: “ Fishbrain’s vision is to become the digital platform for the sport fishing market and on that journey partner up with other leaders in the space. The partnership with Aspira is a testament that we are on the right track delivering on this vision. This will make Fishbrain even more valuable for states and anglers.”

Graham Ballbach, Aspira’s President of Parks and Licensing, says: “ We are proud to serve some of the largest and most innovative licensing agencies in North America, building on the momentum from expanding interest in angling in recent years. This partnership with Fishbrain helps accelerate our client’s engagement and retention efforts, while providing valuable consumer catch data to better guide conservation planning."

The partnership with Aspira is a continuation of another strong year of growth and expansion for Fishbrain, as the platform continues to evolve by adding new features and offering users the best possible experience. 2021 saw Fishbrain raise $31m in March, to scale its user base and to hire across the company in multiple locations. The company also expanded its board in the summer; built out the product via the introduction of Navionics HD Depth Charts, through a partnership with Navionics, from Garmin; and finally, consolidated its position as the absolute market leader through the acquisition of US-based fishing regulations app Fish Rules.

About Fishbrain

Fishbrain is the world’s most popular mobile app, social network, and social commerce platform for people who love fishing. With over 13 million registered users across the globe, the free-to-use app helps create the best possible fishing experience by providing everyone - whether beginner or pro - with the tools, insights, support, and fishing gear to fully enjoy the world’s most popular hobby. The app’s interactive map helps anglers find new fishing spots and see what other people are catching, with what bait and specifically where.

Fishbrain’s in-app and on-web marketplace, Fishbrain Shop, allows users to find and purchase the best fishing gear from over 300 of the world’s most respected brands. With other features like Fish Species Recognition, depth maps (provided by Garmin-owned brand, Navionics), species-specific fishing forecasts, bait recommendations and more, Fishbrain has become one of the most valuable and rewarding tools in an angler's tackle box. Fishbrain values responsible fishing, supporting a catch and release approach and the sustainable harvest of fish species.

Fishbrain currently employs 127 people globally, and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information visit www.fishbrain.com.

About Aspira

Aspira is the leading provider of systems and services that enable management of outdoor recreation resources. Our comprehensive suite of reservation and licensing technology and service solutions, including www.ReserveAmerica.com, are used by government and private entities across North America to enable consumers to research and reserve their next outdoor adventure, whether that be an overnight stay at a campground or obtaining a fishing or hunting permit or license. Aspira is headquartered in Dallas, TX with eight offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.AspiraConnect.com.