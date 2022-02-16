NOCD Selects Violet to Enhance Cultural and Identity Awareness Training to Therapists To Deliver More Personalized Care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOCD, the world’s leading provider of obsessive compulsive disorder (“OCD”) treatment, has selected Violet as its partner to enhance NOCD’s current therapist training programs. Violet is an innovative company that has standardized how to measure cultural competence in a provider, benchmarks them, and then provides curated pathways to upskill a clinical team’s ability to deliver culturally-aware care. With the wide range of races, cultures, and identities that are seeking behavioral healthcare, having training that supports the development of trust with their therapist and improves patient communication adds to one of NOCD’s core values — delivering personalized care.

NOCD is the leading behavioral health provider delivering effective, affordable, and convenient Exposure and Response Prevention (“ERP”) therapy to end the global OCD crisis. NOCD virtually treats patients in all 50 states, the UK, Australia and 6 provinces in Canada. NOCD therapists come from across the US and Canada, treating both children and adults. They understand that treatment first starts with the development of trust and respect of a patient’s beliefs, backgrounds, and orientations.

NOCD’s member-first mission aligns with Violet’s values of achieving health equity through providing inclusive care. One in two Americans will have diverse identities by 2050, and Violet believes that in order to close the gaps on health disparities for these identities, starting with the provider is key. As such, Violet has created the infrastructure for inclusive care. Violet’s core offering is to benchmark providers on their journey delivering inclusive care, provide curated education to upskill, and recognize their growth. An especially key differentiator for Violet’s proprietary education is that both clinical skills and cultural humility are taught.

“NOCD is doubling down on our team’s skills and investing in the growth of our provider as well as the success of our members, by being able to further our capacity to understand the specific needs of each individual,” Stephen Smith, co-founder & CEO of NOCD. “Together, NOCD and Violet will work to prove that by standardizing and measuring inclusive care among therapists, NOCD will be able to provide even more personalized, identity-centered care journeys that will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.”

“Violet is beyond excited to partner with NOCD not only to build personalized, identity-centered care journeys for their patients, but also to understand the true impact on patient outcomes when cultural competence is benchmarked and cultivated,” said Gaurang Choksi, founder and CEO of Violet. “As an early partner, NOCD will help us shape our educational platform and begin to give us a more detailed picture of how the provider cultural competence landscape looks, relative to each other.”

About Violet

Violet (https://www.joinviolet.com/) is creating the first-ever infrastructure for inclusive care in the health care industry through benchmarking, upskilling, and recognizing cultural competence in providers. Violet helps providers understand where they are in their inclusive care journey and provides both clinical skills as well as cultural humility education.

For more information on what Violet is building, visit us at joinviolet.com to schedule a demo.

About NOCD Inc.

NOCD (https://www.nocd.com) is the #1 telehealth provider for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorder (“OCD”) and the leading Community-Driven Therapy company. NOCD helps people reclaim their lives with clinically proven OCD treatment by removing barriers to care, and by reducing the stigma associated with OCD. Inside the NOCD platform, members can quickly access a national network of licensed therapists who specialize in Exposure and Response Prevention (“ERP”), the “gold standard” for OCD treatment. Working together with our therapists, patients, health plans, providers, and employers, we are improving the lives of people with OCD.

