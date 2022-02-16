Case Western Reserve University Selects Cubresa’s NuPET System to Support Preclinical Research Activities

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) has selected Cubresa’s Preclinical NuPET™ Insert System to add to their suite of imaging tools.

The NuPET 66 will support research in a wide range of application areas including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, and genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, leukodystrophies, and polycystic kidney disease.

“The NuPET insert from Cubresa will uniquely complement our active quantitative MRI research program at CWRU”, remarked Dr. Chris Flask, Professor and Director of the Imaging Research Core at the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. “Since this new PET insert system will be implemented in our shared-use imaging facility at CWRU, it will enhance the research for many biomedical researchers in the Cleveland area by directly supporting imaging and therapeutic development for multiple diseases.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Case Western Reserve”, said James Schellenberg, Ph.D., Cubresa’s Founder and CEO. “We are excited that Cubresa’s NuPET technology will support imaging in a breadth of disease research areas. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Flask and his colleagues at CWRU over the coming years.”

Cubresa designs and manufactures PET insert systems for all makes and models of clinical and preclinical MRI scanners, enabling simultaneous PET/MR imaging on small and large animal subjects. The portable NuPET systems provide labs with the ability to conduct simultaneous hybrid imaging studies when required and offer a stand-alone option when PET-only imaging is desired.

In addition to its small and large bore preclinical NuPET systems, Cubresa has recently added the NuPET Bio to its preclinical imaging product line. The NuPET Bio a lightweight and portable stand-alone PET scanner specifically designed for use in infectious disease research in high containment facilities.

Cubresa will showcase its products at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) conference in London, UK, May 7th to 12th 2022, Brain & Brain PET in Glasgow, UK, May 29th to June 1st, and at the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) in Vancouver, CA, June 11th to 14th, 2022.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa, based in Winnipeg, Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com