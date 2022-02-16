Prodoscore Announces Integration With Webex by Cisco to Benchmark Employee Engagement in Real-Time

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prodoscore, the leader in employee visibility and productivity intelligence software, today announced that the Prodoscore solution is available in the Webex App Hub. As an integration technology partner, Prodoscore’s technology will seamlessly integrate with the Webex Suite, which includes calling, messaging, meetings, polling and events, to benchmark employee engagement in real-time.

Prodoscore and Webex customers now have the capability to visualize how employees utilize and interact with the Webex platform, no matter where employees are located. Prodoscore’s Employee Productivity Monitoring (EPM) solution provides actionable insights that enable managers to understand workplace trends and employee engagement. Together with Webex, the tools will enable managers to provide team members with feedback, support and guidance that enhances their overall engagement.

“The Webex Platform enables third-party technology partners to offer new services within key business workflows," said Jason Copeland, VP of Webex Platform Product Management. "Prodoscore's integrated EPM functionality demonstrates the extensibility of the Webex Platform and the value it brings to our customers."

“Today’s business landscape requires a harmonious integration of technology to foster a workplace where employees are connected, engaged and primed to perform at their highest level,” said Crisantos Hajibrahim, CPO, Prodoscore. “Prodoscore’s EPM technology predicts and improves — through coaching and training — employee performance. The Prodoscore integration with Webex provides managers with Webex Suite usage trends. Together, our solutions can drive business efficiencies that are uniquely designed to help customers thrive in a hybrid work environment.”

The Webex App Hub includes over 300 companies, enabling end-users and IT administrators to customize workflows and integrate apps into hybrid workflows.

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is a company dedicated to empowering teams to be more effective and productive, validated with improved performance and enhanced contributions. By providing visibility into employee activities through a single, easy-to-understand productivity score, a “prodoscore” is calculated to improve workforce productivity and streamline the employee experience. Prodoscore works seamlessly with cloud tools like Google Workspace, Office365, CRM systems, and VoIP calling platforms, allowing it to be quickly implemented and maintained. Learn more at prodoscore.com.