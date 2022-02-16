EYP Fuels Growth Trajectory With New Project Wins

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EYP, a leading architecture and engineering firm creating memorable designs that enhance people's lives and communities, announced that it has won several multi-year projects driving year-over-year growth.

"Our interdisciplinary approach, diverse expertise, and perspectives help our clients further develop their project potential," stated Kef Mason, interim chief executive officer, EYP, Inc. "We enjoy co-creating and innovating with our clients, a philosophy we've embraced throughout our fifty-year history, from our initial clients to those we are working with for the first time, and the many we've worked with repeatedly throughout the years. To provide even greater value and expertise, we're expanding our service offerings, our geographical focus, and our staff, including key leadership appointments."

Creative Designs Result in New Projects

As a result of its creative and inspired design process, EYP has secured several recent projects from new and existing clients across higher education, government, healthcare, and science and technology, including:

George Mason University, Institute for Digital InnovAtion (IDIA) – a new 360,000 square-foot facility for digital innovation with a construction value over $200M that is being designed for active learning, cutting-edge research, and tech incubators.

U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria – EYP is the architect of record for the design-build of a new $319 million diplomatic campus on 12.2 acres. EYP has worked on diplomatic facilities in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute expansion – a 50,000 square-foot outpatient cancer pavilion at the Venice campus and 210,000 square-foot outpatient cancer pavilion at the main campus in Sarasota.

Jackson Laboratory’s Ellsworth Expansion (JAX) program – transforms a former building supply and home improvement retail space into a world-class research production facility.

“JAX’s rigorous Genetic Quality Control (GQC) program, regarded as one of the best in research, requires equally rigorous protocols for the spaces built to house its program,” stated John Fitzpatrick, senior director, facilities services, Jackson Laboratory. “EYP worked with the end-users, our facilities planning and engineering team, and other JAX and community stakeholders through the first two design phases of our Ellsworth, Maine facility. We are now in our third phase, which includes fail-safe features for power outages, next-generation HEPA-filtered workstations with individual airlocks, industry-leading personnel entry procedures, and clean-room garb. EYP partnered with us to develop the many innovative solutions needed to support our program through all three project phases. EYP’s interdisciplinary architecture and engineering team, and their strong shared experience with JAX, made them a natural choice for our phase III build-out.”

Office, People, and Service Growth

EYP has added staff across all offices and disciplines to support its growth, representing a 35% increase in new hires in 2021. The company opened its 11th office in Orlando, FL, and continues to expand its staff in other recently opened offices in Los Angeles, Denver, and Austin. The firm also recognized the exceptional efforts of several existing employees by promoting them to new leadership positions, including Laura Galbreath to Chief Operating Officer, Tom Woods to Director of Operations, and Jane Baughman to Director of Project Delivery. In EYP’s Albany, NY office, Jodi Smits Anderson joined as the new Managing Principal.

As previously announced, EYP also launched its sustainable landscape design practice that creates healthier and more productive environments from the ground up. Jessica A. Petro, PLA, ASLA, joined EYP as Lead Designer, Landscape Architect to spearhead the firm's focus on creating high-performance landscapes.

Honors and Recognition

EYP has also been recognized with several recent national design awards and recognitions, including:

The firm also received an international honorable mention for the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, as part of the Metropolis Planet Positive Awards, as well as a special mention for adaptive reuse in Lab Manager’s 2021 Lab Design Excellence Awards, for its work on the University of South Carolina’s Instructional Chemistry Laboratories.

About EYP

EYP is a people-first, integrated design firm specializing in higher education, healthcare, government, and science & technology. Our integrated teams offer planning and design, high-performance engineering, environmental graphics, preservation and modernization, interiors and workplace, sustainable landscaping, and rapid response projects to tackle your pressing challenges. And together, we begin every project by asking, "What's Possible?"

EYP has interdisciplinary offices in 11 cities across the United States and projects in more than 100 countries. Across our community of designers, we have diverse perspectives and life experiences, and we are united by our curiosity — about you, where you're going, and what you imagine. http://eypae.com/