Mitsubishi Electric Announces Details of New Building Systems Subsidiary

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the agreement execution date, location and president of Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation, a new subsidiary that will be established on April 1 to manage Mitsubishi Electric’s building systems management business. The details were still undecided when Mitsubishi Electric announced that it would integrate its building systems business under a subsidiary following a company split last October 18 as well as when the new company’s name was announced on November 11.

Other previously announced details regarding the new company remain the same, as follow (newly announced details underlined):

