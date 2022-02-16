CIM Group Signs Two Office Leases Totaling 70,000 Square Feet at 1440 Broadway in Midtown

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, announced today the signing of two leases totaling 70,000 square feet of space at 1440 Broadway, a 25-story, 745,000-square-foot office building anchoring the corner of Broadway and 40th Street between Manhattan’s Bryant Park and Times Square.

Land’n Sea, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of wearing apparel, will occupy 33,819 square feet on the third floor, and CNY Group, a construction and development services firm in New York City, will occupy 34,025 square feet on the fourth floor. Both spaces will serve as the companies’ headquarters offices.

1440 Broadway is an iconic tower that recently completed a capital improvement program, which included renovation of the 40th Street entrance to create a wide, brightly lit, and striking arrival into the new, modern lobby, and the addition of an attractive rooftop deck with a variety of seating options that offers views of Bryant Park, Times Square, and the Hudson River.

Tenants at 1440 Broadway have access to various amenities including a tenant lounge and more than 21,000 square feet of outdoor terraces throughout the building. The property has achieved a WiredScore Gold certification for its digital connectivity.

“1440 Broadway provides many of the most sought after features for businesses making location decisions today, such as an expansive outdoor rooftop common area, private outdoor terraces with many suites, and large floors to create airy work spaces. Further, Bryant Park is within an easy stroll allowing tenants at 1440 Broadway to take advantage of this appealing gathering spot,” noted Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

1440 Broadway offers large floor plates which, due to the building’s design, range from approximately 21,400 to 34,400 square feet with full floors or multiple connected floors and suites that can be configured to meet the space needs for today’s businesses. The building also benefits from convenient access to major subway and transportation hubs, dining and lifestyle amenities, and, in addition to Bryant Park, is within walking distance to Port Authority, Penn Station, and Grand Central.

For more than a decade, CIM Group has been an active owner and developer in the New York metropolitan area. CIM has successfully repositioned several office assets in New York City, attracting quality office and retail tenants which ultimately improve the surrounding communities.

CIM Group’s in-house leasing team handled the transactions in partnership with CBRE.

