ADDING MULTIMEDIA TCS and MATRIXX Software Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Next-Gen Subscription Management Platform for CSPs

MUMBAI & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced a partnership with MATRIXX Software to integrate TCS HOBS™, its plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. The integrated solution will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their prepaid and postpaid businesses, enable superior customer experience, and drive growth.

TCS HOBS is being used by progressive CSPs across the world to boost their business agility and product innovation. The cloud native, catalog-driven subscription management platform enables ideation and creation of new product and service bundles, including partner offerings. It significantly speeds up new product launches by enabling a seamless, “zero touch” rollout of the associated business rules across the CSP’s fulfilment, assurance, billing, and supply chain functions at the back end.

Together, TCS HOBS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce will enable real-time charging, rating, notifications on usage and spends, and context-driven interactions to enhance the end-customer experience quickly and easily. The solution enables easy integration with a larger partner ecosystem, allowing CSPs to seamlessly offer newer services around third-party products.

“Our rich experience in the telecommunications industry, along with sustained investments in research and innovation, and product development have made TCS HOBS the preferred platform for CSPs seeking to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Kamal Bhadada, Business Group Head, Communications, Media and Information Services, TCS. “The unique combination of TCS HOBS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform will enable CSPs to focus on commercial and technological innovations that will quickly capture the imagination of end customers and help increase market share.”

André Gunnberg, Chief Revenue Officer, MATRIXX Software said, “From implementation through deployment, speed and agility are essential for success. We are excited to work with TCS to help today’s operators move fast, engage digitally and compete more effectively, and to give them a powerful and highly configurable monetization platform for future innovation.”

TCS HOBS is built on a future-proof, microservices-based catalog-driven architecture, enabling customers to leverage partner ecosystems and venture into B2B2X models. Learn more about TCS HOBS here.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale. For more information, visit www.matrixx.com.