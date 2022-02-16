Farmacon Global Partners With Validcare for Performance-Based Clinical Research Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Validcare’s partnership with Farmacon Global will literally redefine clinical trial success from patient-centric design through database lock,” said Patrick McCarthy CEO Validcare. The Validcare platform accommodates site-based, hybrid and decentralized clinical trials and establishes key performance indicators to ensure study success.

“Partnering with Validcare allows our sponsors to quickly identify and implement ROI generating activities like increased patient enrollment and site set up, while facilitating easier communication with principal investigators and on-going participation,” said Sara Tylosky CEO Farmacon Global. “This is especially critical for clinical trials in Latin America where Farmacon Global is uniquely positioned for delivering on-time and on-budget studies. Our focus has always been on the voice of the patients enrolled in a study. Today through our Validcare partnership we can offer the empirical results of better access and data integrity with our trial participants through e-CRF, e-diaries and more efficient RWE data being applied at a whole new level,” Tylosky concluded.

Validcare will provide critical infrastructure to power Farmacon Global along with relevant metrics and KPIs. “Together, we provide proven processes, tools and technology to overcome the obstacles that typically cause clinical trial delays and failures,” said McCarthy. “We are excited to reset sponsor expectations and execute clinical trials on time and on budget.”

About Validcare

Founded by experts with more than 20 years of industry experience, Validcare offers the leading solution for best practices in streamlining research for regulatory compliant, life-improving products. Validcare brings a decade of experience powering clinical trials and value-based care models spanning pharma, med device and supplement market segments. To learn more contact us at press@validcare.com.

About Farmacon Global

Farmacon Global is a strategic CRO of medical consultants, providing solutions to accelerate clinical trials in emerging markets – with a specialty in Latin America and emerging markets with in-place medical associates and KOL alliances. Specialties include rare disease, cancer, immunology and infectious disease. For more information contact: media@farmsasc.com.