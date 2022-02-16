Ivanti Joins the LoRa Alliance® To Accelerate Ivanti Neurons for IIoT deployments in Supply Chain operations

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced that it has become a member of the LoRa Alliance®, one of the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) alliances. This will help Ivanti Wavelink to accelerate its Ivanti Neurons for Industrial IOT (IIoT) solution deployments, using LoRaWAN® Low Power Wide Area Networking (LPWAN) technology for customers across supply chain industry sectors such as retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“Industrial IoT is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate and becoming a member of the LoRa Alliance will allow us to better support our customers by leveraging LoRaWAN’s LPWAN capabilities,” said Brandon Black, senior vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “Additionally, Alliance membership will open the door for our customers to a broad ecosystem of “best fit” technologies such as sensors and end-to-end solutions to support all applications.”

The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association, with a mission to standardize the deployment of LPWAN technology across the world to enable IoT, machine-to-machine (M2M), and industrial applications. It was formed in 2015 by technology industry leaders, including Cisco, Semtech, IBM, and telecommunications majors and provides seamless interoperability among smart devices without the need for complex local network installations, and empowers users, developers, and businesses, enabling the seamless rollout of IoT solutions. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 165 major mobile network operators with connectivity available globally.

Ivanti Neurons for IIoT will support the LoRaWAN ecosystem and development of technical standards for IoT connectivity in addition to providing members hands-on expertise developing LPWAN solutions for customers, including wirelessly connecting battery powered devices for edge-to-cloud regional, national, or global networks.

“We are thrilled to have Ivanti Wavelink join the Lora Alliance mission to support and promote global adoption of the LoRaWAN standard and interoperability of certified devices,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “There are unlimited potential IoT applications, and we know that the alliance adds valuable support for our members in driving the success of the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity.”

About Ivanti Wavelink

Ivanti Wavelink is a global leader in supply chain solutions that focus on task worker operational excellence in business-critical environments. Over 25,000 customers have deployed Ivanti Wavelink solutions to accelerate warehouse operations, reduce risks, and increase productivity through intelligent insights and automation. Our market-leading mobile enterprise platform, combined with our innovative mobile and IIoT solutions, can enhance task worker productivity at the edge and drive efficiency and profit to the bottom line. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, a global technology company that enables and secures the Everywhere Workplace. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink

LoRa Alliance® LoRaWAN® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance.