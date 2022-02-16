Faire Teams Up with WGSN to Reveal Emerging Style Trends Ahead of Faire Fashion Week

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faire, the online wholesale marketplace connecting more than 350,000 independent retailers with 50,000 emerging and established brands around the world, has partnered with global forecasting agency WGSN to provide Faire’s customers an exclusive preview into what will be trending in womenswear for the Fall/Winter ’22 season.

This comprehensive data-driven report showcases the latest in consumer apparel and lifestyle trends. “Big Ideas in Womenswear” 2022 report will serve as a guide for independent retailers as they look to stock up-and-coming styles during one of the more crucial buying periods for the apparel industry.

“Consumer lifestyles and closets have undergone a major shift since the start of the pandemic,” said Danny Kim, Senior Consultant at WGSN. “From knitted vests to hiking boots and bomber jackets, this report pulls from a blend of global expert insights, unique data, and cross-industry knowledge. We’ve uncovered what’s top of mind for fashion-forward consumers in 2022.”

The “Big Ideas in Womenswear” report is broken out into three trending fashion categories:

Rooted in Nature - Fair Isle sweaters, hiking boots, deep browns, and forest greens are everywhere from runway shows to the hiking trail. Consumers have reconnected with the natural world during the pandemic, driving the popularity of styles like cottage romance to city hiker or country gardener. As consumers embrace a more real, humble, and authentic approach to interacting with one another and nature, fashion and accessories will have a cross-over role. Key insight: ‘Fair Isle’ knit continues to grow in the statement knitwear category as consumers are becoming more familiar with the pattern - more than 50% in the United Kingdom, followed by 40% growth in Germany, and 22% in the United States.

Collegiate Classic - From varsity sweatshirts to a-line skirts to knitted vests, Collegiate Classic embodies preppy pep, optimism, adaptability. With more than 4 million Americans choosing to change careers or leave their jobs in 2021, consumers seek new life-enriching and self-development-promoting experiences that enable fluidity between new and old routines. Key insight: Students are planning to spend as much as 32% more (on average $1,200) for back-to-school shopping in the United States alone.

Digital Wonder - Digital Wonder is at the intersection of future and fantasy. From bold colors, opulent materials, and fluid, silky surfaces to luxurious metallics and extravagant embellishments, this trend seeks greater tactility in virtual and real forms. Expect more experimental and outgoing expressions of personal identity. Key insight: Influenced by future and fantasy, purple hues such as lavender continue to rise year-over-year by 38% in the United States.

As part of the partnership, Faire and WGSN will host a free virtual webinar on February 17, 2022 where WGSN’s Danny Kim will dive into what colors, materials, patterns, and styles are trending to ensure brands and retailers in Faire’s community are informed on what to focus on ahead of the Fall/Winter ’22 season.

“Independent brands and local retailers rely on Faire’s data about the apparel industry to make strategic business decisions each buying season,” said Anjarae Hamilton, Head of Apparel at Faire. “Working side by side with the WGSN team to uncover emerging trends will play an important role in helping both brands and buyers with inventory planning and merchandising calendars for the rest of the year."

The release of this report comes directly ahead of Faire Fashion Week, taking place March 7–11, 2022. Faire Fashion Week is the only global online marketplace for preordering apparel and footwear from the world's best brands at the best prices. During the event, brands on Faire can offer new and existing buyers up to 30% off preorders of $1,000 or more, funded by Faire. To participate, customers can register for the event and simply list their preorders for Fall/Winter ’22.

Learn more about the key consumer trends to be aware of in womenswear by downloading the WGSN and Faire report, The “Big Ideas in Womenswear” here.