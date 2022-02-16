Wine Investment Platform Vint Releases Three NFTs on Behalf of Emmitt-Scorsone for Auction

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vint, the first SEC-qualified, fully transparent, efficient platform for wine and spirits investing, today announced the release of three individual non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in collaboration with Emmitt-Scorsone, producer of Judge Palmer, Domenica Amato, and Emmitt-Scorsone wines. The offering marks the first NFT offered by a Sonoma-based winery and the first NFT collection including wines made from grapes sourced from the famed Beckstoffer To Kalon and Georges III vineyards. Each token entitles buyers to own three signed bottles of Judge Palmer Cabernet Sauvignon wine, an exclusive invite for two to a harvest winemaker dinner and two custom tasting experiences.

The NFTs will be auctioned on Rarible beginning Wednesday, February 16, at 10 AM EST until Wednesday, February 23 at 10 AM EST. The auction offers begin at $600 USDC, bringing the collections to market at an unprecedented low price point, utilizing reputable and easy to acquire stable coin.

NFT collection details and launch bid:

Judge Palmer 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon - Beckstoffer To Kalon, Napa Valley: $675

Judge Palmer 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon - Beckstoffer Georges III, Napa Valley: $675

Judge Palmer 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon - Ellis Alden Vineyard, Alexander Valley: Ellis Alden: $600

The NFT collection features three Cabernet Sauvignon offerings from the Judge Palmer line, personally curated by the winemakers from the winery’s library. The wines are extremely rare with less than two cases left in existence at the winery and no stock available for public purchase through any other channel. Two of the NFTs offer ownership of wines sourced from Napa Valley’s prominent Beckstoffer vineyards, including bottles from the famed To Kalon vineyard. The third NFT features single-vineyard wines sourced exclusively from the Ellis Alden vineyard in the Alexander Valley in Sonoma. These wines were only in production for a limited time and are no longer produced as stand-alone cuvees.

“It’s a great privilege to partner with Emmitt-Scorsone to unveil this exclusive collection of NFTs to not only bring rare wines and experiences to the public, but to also continue our mission to bring accessibility and innovation to the wine investment industry,” said Nick King, CEO and Co-Founder of Vint. “This NFT collection demonstrates our commitment to using technology to provide access to rare wines, immersive experiences, and wine education as well as to support producers by increasing awareness and providing sustainable funding methods to ensure they continue to prosper.”

Each NFT, minted by Vint on behalf of Emmitt-Scorsone, entitles the owner to three bottles of wine signed by Judge Palmer winemakers, and two tasting experiences. The first experience offers a virtual tasting of the wine included in the NFT collection, with Emmitt-Scorsone owners and winemakers providing details on the specific vintage and the wine production process. The second includes a private in-person tour of the winery and vineyard and a tasting of select wines. Owners of each NFT will also receive an invitation for two guests to attend a harvest winemaker dinner in wine country, and first right of refusal to purchase the next vintage wine NFT offering from the vineyard. All sales and transfer of wine will be handled by Emmitt-Scorsone as Vint is acting as the marketing agent, rather than supplier in this case.

“Wine has long been the ultimate collectible, so I think the NFT space is a natural extension for the wine market,” said Palmer Emmitt, owner of Emmitt-Scorsone. “An NFT is the perfect way for collectors to retain a digital record of a favorite vintage of wine - a reminder of the experience long after the bottle has been consumed."

If you are interested in learning more about the NFT collection, visit https://www.vintnfts.com.

About Vint

Founded in 2019, Vint set out to democratize the wine & spirits industry. Vint received SEC qualification in 2021, thereby creating the first fully transparent, efficient platform for wine & spirits collection investing. Vint offers expert-curated, thematic collections of fine wine & spirits to both accredited & non-accredited investors. Since its launch, nearly all of Vint’s collections have sold out within days of public release. Vint is backed by leading fintech investors Fintech Ventures & Slow Ventures. To learn more about Vint, visit Vint.co.