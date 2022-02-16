SimplePractice Partners with Smartlink Health Solutions to Enable Whole Patient Care in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplePractice, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience, announced that it has partnered with Smartlink Health Solutions, a pioneer in bidirectional health data exchange via the user interface (UI), to enable private practitioner participation in NC HealthConnex. NC HealthConnex is North Carolina’s state-designated secure health information exchange (HIE) platform that shares data for over 9 million patients between providers and organizations to improve the quality of patient care.

Health care providers who receive state funds (e.g., Medicaid, NC Health Choice and State Health Plan) for the provision of health care services must connect to NC HealthConnex, but any licensed health care provider can voluntarily participate. Smartlink’s integration into SimplePractice’s EHR platform provides an effortless path for private behavioral health practitioners to participate and share patient data with NC HealthConnex. With the partnership, SimplePractice customers can now share their patients’ health information with other healthcare providers via the HIE, and patients can receive care that takes their mental, physical, and emotional health all into account.

“Having access to behavioral health information enables providers to deliver whole person care, which is critical to improving health outcomes,” said Siu Tong, PhD, CEO, and founder of Smartlink Health Solutions. “Smartlink’s partnership with SimplePractice will help health care providers in North Carolina work together to deliver better care to our community through their NC HealthConnex participation.”

Because many behavioral health-focused EHR platforms aren’t as advanced as a hospital or provider-focused EHR, contributing to HIEs like NC HealthConnex is often difficult for private practitioners. Integrating Smartlink into SimplePractice’s EHR simplifies and automates this process so practitioners can share data without interrupting their daily workflow and time spent with patients.

“Behavioral health is often left behind when it comes to technological advancements in healthcare,” said SimplePractice Chief Product Officer Ralph Zimmerman. “Our partnership with Smartlink allows private practitioners to participate in North Carolina’s HIE securely and seamlessly to better facilitate true whole-person care.”

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart healthcare solution, is the industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for both the practitioner and patient.

SimplePractice supports health and wellness providers in their journey from starting to growing a thriving practice. More than 100,000 providers trust SimplePractice to build their business through industry-leading software, ongoing education, and powerful tools that connect them to clients seeking care. Clients can find and request an appointment directly with the right therapist and manage their care all in one place.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers of 2021, SimplePractice is proud to pave the future of healthtech. To learn more, visit SimplePractice.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 79,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Smartlink Health Solutions

Smartlink Health Solutions is an innovator in healthcare IT and is focused on helping organizations solve two of their biggest challenges – the transition from reactive care delivery to proactive care delivery, and the quest for seamless data sharing across the care continuum. Smartlink’s integration Platform-as-a-Service enables rapid, affordable integration between healthcare IT and other systems via the user interface. Smartlink’s care management platform supports Medicare’s value-based fee-for-service programs and helps employers proactively protect employees from COVID-19. For more information, visit SmartlinkHealth.com.