Pebble Engages MD Anderson to Evaluate Multi-Cannabinoid Formulations in Ovarian Cancer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pebble Global Holdings (aka “Pebble Life Sciences” or “Pebble”), a privately held Texas-based leader in non-psychotropic cannabinoid research for drug development, today announced that a sponsored research program entitled “Evaluation of Multi-Cannabinoid Formulations in Ovarian Cancer” was initiated in 2020 and presently exists between Pebble and MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MD Anderson”). MD Anderson is one of the world's most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, education, prevention, research and ranked No. 1 in cancer in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 annual “Best Hospitals.”

Despite being one of the most researched, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of gynecological cancer in the US and second most globally. It is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in US women, with 22,000 diagnosed in 2021, resulting in 14,000 deaths. 75% of patients are “advanced” at initial diagnosis, with 1 in 6 dying within 90 days and treatment limited by severe adverse effects from the current standard of care.

“Our team has thoroughly enjoyed working with MD Anderson the past two years on this novel therapy. We’re excited to continue with MD Anderson, to improve cancer treatment standard of care. Pebble’s non-THC, non-psychotropic approach permits a regulatory drug pathway that allows both domestic and global distribution, so we can help as many suffering women as possible,” says Pebble Founder & CEO - Patrick Moran.

About Pebble Life Sciences

Pebble is the cannabinoid-focused subsidiary of AcquiFlow LLC (est. 2014 as the “first open, legal and transparent” Texas-based cannabis company; whose holdings include a patent estate in non-consumable industrial hemp genetics). Pebble has established a patent estate sufficient to help fuel a large cap company’s marketing, sales and distribution channels. These filings protect both Pebble’s cannabinoid-compound formulation process and the initial successful prototype. Pebble OTC product versions are available for purchase at www.pebble.life/shop, maintain pharmaceutical variance standards, and provide independent third-party testing for every batch.

About MD Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (colloquially MD Anderson Cancer Center) is a comprehensive cancer center in Houston, Texas. It is the largest cancer center in the U.S. and one of the original three comprehensive cancer centers in the country. It is both a degree-granting academic institution and a cancer treatment and research center located at the Texas Medical Center in Houston. It is affiliated with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.