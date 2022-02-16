GO 2-lbs Lighter with the “New King*” of Cordless Rear Handle Circ Saws- that can also Plug In – for Ultimate Versatility from Metabo HPT

GO 2lbs lighter with the New Cordless MultiVolt 7-1/4" Rear Handle Circular Saw from Metabo HPT. Tackle framing and ripping jobs with just one battery and get up to 500 2x4 cross cuts per charge. Cut up to 5 layers of 1/2" and 4 layers of 5/8" OSB/Plywood for efficiency. This saw delivers the functionality of 2 tools (cordless and corded) in one as it can accept Metabo HPT's unique AC adapter for ultimate versatility for demanding pro builders.

BRASELTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabo HPT today announced the launch of the much-anticipated Cordless Rear Handle Circular Saw that sheds 2-lbs of weight versus the closest competitive saw and delivers excellent power requiring just one battery to tackle ripping and framing jobs on the GO! The 36V MultiVolt™ 7-1/4” Rear Handle Circular Saw (model C3607DWA) elevates the MultiVolt System of cordless tools (including nailers) for the residential and commercial jobsite by offering demanding pros every tool they would need to run the site cordless. It offers the power of a corded saw, the freedom of a cordless platform, and the choice to power it with a battery or AC Adapter. Backed by Metabo HPT’s Lifetime Lithium-Ion tool body warranty and two-year Lithium-Ion battery warranty, this cordless rear handle saw kit delivers one of the best values for the end user (MSRP $349) compared to competitive models available today.

This new Cordless Rear Handle Circ Saw is engineered with a powerful brushless motor to quickly and powerfully rip through OSB, 2x4s, LVL, plywood, siding and other typical building materials without bogging down in any application. With just one MultiVolt battery required to power the saw, it can cut up to 500 2x4 cross cuts per charge. This cordless rear handle circ saw has the capacity to cut up to 5 layers of ½” and 4 layers of 5/8” OSB for ultimate efficiency. It’s designed with clear site lines and optimized ergonomics, including the lightest weight in its class at only 8.2-lbs to make life easier and more comfortable for the end user.

The C3607DWA Cordless Rear Handle Circular Saw comes with a 4.0Ah MultiVolt battery (372121M), a rapid charger with USB port (UC18YSL3), 7-1/4” 24T VPR Framing/Ripping Blade for a drastic increase in cutting performance, Dust Collector Set, 10/13mm Hex Wrench and carrying bag. MSRP $349. Also available as a bare tool – model C3607DWAQ4. MSRP $199.

Perhaps the most unique advantage for ALL 36V MultiVolt cordless tools from Metabo HPT is the ability to transform to corded use with the revolutionary AC adapter (model ET36A – sold separately). Pros can conveniently get the functionality of two tools (cordless and corded) in one. Use the C3607DWA cordless when it makes sense on the job. However, if power is readily available, then save battery life and the cost of battery replacements by just plugging in so you can go all day or to keep going while a battery recharges.

For more information including the full line of Metabo HPT products and support, please contact 1-800-829-4752 or visit metabo-hpt.com.

