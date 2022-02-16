FICO and Advanced Financial Solutions Partner to Increase Automated Decision Management in Middle East

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software provider FICO announced today a partnership agreement with Advanced Financial Solutions (AFS), a risk, finance and compliance software and consulting firm headquartered in Bahrain. Through this agreement, AFS will sell and support the FICO® Blaze Advisor® decision rules management system throughout the Middle East. AFS has delivered more than 200 projects to financial institutions in the region.

As FICO’s flagship rules authoring solution and world’s leading decision rules management system, FICO Blaze Advisor enables organizations to maximize control over high-volume operational decisions. Blaze Advisor provides businesses, across multiple industries, with a scalable solution that delivers unprecedented agility and actionability for smarter, transparent, and more consistent business decisions. Blaze Advisor empowers business users with multiple methods for rule authoring, testing, deployment, and management.

“Our work with banks across the Middle East highlights the importance of this partnership with AFS,” said Mark Farmer, vice president of Partner Management for FICO in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “Automating decisions is absolutely critical to business success, and so is the ability to measure results swiftly and change strategies instantly. AFS understands the potential of this technology to transform business success in the region.”

“FICO is the global leader in decision management technology,” said Juan Jarjour, managing director at AFS. “They are the firm our customers want to do business with, and our partnership will give businesses across the region greater access to the tools and the combined expertise of both firms to make their projects successful.”

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

About Advanced Financial Solutions

Advanced Financial Solutions (AFS) is a software & consulting company established in 2000 as a subsidiary of Midis Group, one of the largest technology companies in the Middle East region. AFS is specialized in providing Risk, Finance & Compliance software solutions as well as advisory services to the financial industry and has extensive expertise in the implementation and integration of enterprise risk & performance management solutions with a dedicated team of subject matter experts.

FICO and Blaze Advisor are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.