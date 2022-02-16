Modere Announces Alliance with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modere, a global, live-clean lifestyle essentials brand, today announced it will partner with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for the 2022 Formula One racing season. The partnership will include the Modere logo featured on the team car and VIP access to all races. The Company and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN also expect to leverage their strong brands for co-branding opportunities.

Asma Ishaq, Chief Executive Officer of Modere, said, “ This partnership is a natural fit for both companies. As well-recognized global brands, both Modere and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN take our social and environmental responsibilities seriously, and we share a commitment to supporting the optimal health and well-being of racing participants, critical to their performance and results. We look forward to prominently sharing the Modere brand directly with racing fans around the world and supporting Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN over the course of the 2022 season.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, added, “ As with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, Modere is a company with a culture rooted in innovation. We are proud to display the Modere logo on our vehicles this year and appreciate the support during another highly anticipated racing season.”

About Modere

Modere (www.modere.com) is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.

Modere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG") (www.zcg.com), a leading private markets asset manager.

About Sauber Group of Companies

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel and ground-breaking innovation in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. The company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and, as it celebrates 30 years of competition in Formula One, it enters the 2022 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.