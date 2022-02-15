Digital Vault Services and Trinity Announce Partnership

MUNICH & FRANKFURT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Management Systems GmbH (Trinity) and Digital Vault Services GmbH (DVS) announce partnership.

Trinity and DVS connect Trinity Treasury Management System (TMS) with Guarantee Vault, the central register for digital guarantees and sureties

Trinity customers will be able to request and manage their guarantees in digital form directly from their TMS via Guarantee Vault

Trinity expands the circle of guarantors to further international banks and insurance companies

Trinity and DVS announce their partnership

Trinity Management Systems GmbH (Trinity) and Digital Vault Services GmbH (DVS) announce the launch of their collaboration in the development of an API interface between the Trinity Treasury Management System (TMS) and Guarantee Vault.

Using API technology, Trinity customers will be able to fully digitise their communication with guarantors while continuing to use their familiar system environment. In addition to the management of liabilities via the EBICS channel, insurance companies and banks will be addressed via a secure digital process in the future. The goal of this collaboration is to map the complete life cycle from the application in Trinity TMS, through to the issuance and amendment as well as release or claim of a guarantee.

"Our aim is to allow all parties involved in the guarantee business to access Guarantee Vault as effortlessly as possible. In addition to our own management tool, APIs are an essential building block for this goal. We are therefore very pleased to have Trinity, another well-known treasury management provider for our offering. The future Trinity TMS API will bring real added value to many Trinity customers. Its development is also an important sign of our commitment to offer a solution that is available for all in the guarantee business," says Felix Scholle, Head of Sales at DVS.

Christoph Budde, Director of Sales at Trinity, adds: "With the upcoming possibilities of connection to the Guarantee Vault, the range of digital guarantees directly from our TMS will be greatly expanded. Insurance companies and other banks will have the possibility to be addressed via one channel whereas this was previously only possible with EBICS-capable credit institutions. This collaboration will be convenient for our multinational customers, especially since audit-proof storage and reporting by DVS are included. The multilateral process will initially be launched for Trinity clients as applicants and will be successively expanded. With this new development, we are once again emphasising our focus on technical innovation and continuous development of our TMS for the benefit of our customers."

Trinity

TRINITY Management Systems GmbH has been developing innovative software solutions for more than 25 years. The privately owned company concentrates on financial management software for corporate treasury departments with global activities. A higher degree of transparency, automation, system availability, secure processing and accepted auditing standards are the main values added for our clients. The web-based treasury management system Trinity grants access to all required data for reliable daily cash management and financial planning. Trinity is available in different languages and can be set up EU-GDPR compliant in a German private cloud environment or on premise on your own servers.

Modules for the administration of FX and IR deals, loans, guarantees, letters of credit etc. can be composed tailored to each client´s needs. With many standardised connections to your systems and banks Trinity will fit into your specific environment. Trinity mainly serves globally active corporates based in Europe and continues to grow. We place great value on personal contact with our clients.

DVS

Digital Vault Services GmbH is a SaaS company based in Munich. With Guarantee Vault, DVS offers a product for the complete digitisation of guarantee management. Guarantee Vault is the central register for issuing, managing and storing digital guarantees. It offers transparent, secure and cost-efficient services for applicants, beneficiaries as well as banks and credit insurers throughout the entire life cycle in national and international business with surety insurance, bonds and guarantees.