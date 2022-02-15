Sunrise Senior Living Introduces New Community in New Jersey

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior communities that provides individualized experiences and best-in-class care, is now welcoming residents to its newest community in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. Sunrise’s revolutionary, personalized approach has become the gold standard for the senior living industry throughout its 40-year history.

45 minutes from New York City, Sunrise of Mountain Lakes is easily accessed from Route 46 near the intersection of I-80 and I-287, close to Manhattan and the Hudson Valley. Nearby medical support is available to support care coordination and wellness though Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital and Morristown Medical Center.

Set within expansive green spaces, the community highlights the natural beauty of the surrounding areas with features that include a walking path replete with a gazebo, pergola, and variety of outdoor seating options. The property also has direct access to nine lakes offered by the borough of Mountain Lakes so that residents will be able to enjoy local parks for ample interaction with nature. Sunrise of Mountain Lakes is also actively engaged with the surrounding community, sponsoring multiple organizations, summer concert events and children’s programming in the neighboring town of Denville. Lakeland Hills Family YMCA offers transportation and intergenerational activity programming options for Sunrise of Mountain Lakes residents and the surrounding community. Smithsonian Affiliate, Morris Museum - the second largest museum in New Jersey – is nearby and extends community programming by offering events, exhibitions, and stunning permanent collections.

THE SUNRISE APPROACH: PERSONALIZED CARE

Since opening its doors to its first community in 1981, Sunrise’s unique Principles of Service and Core Values has set the foundation for a different type of senior community by placing needs of residents first. Today, Sunrise is one of the largest senior living providers in the U.S. and Canada, with the capacity to serve more than 28,000 seniors across 274 communities. Sunrise differentiates itself by pairing innovative design and technologies with trained, dedicated team members, individualized health and wellness plans, and thoughtful, purpose-driven programming, enriching residents’ minds, bodies, and spirits while empowering them to live with purpose through our Sunrise Live With Purpose™ programming. Sunrise creates individualized Service Plans (ISPs) that support Designated Care Managers in delivering personalized care based on the unique needs and preferences of every resident throughout its Assisted Living and Reminiscence Memory Care neighborhoods.

“We look forward to bringing a vibrant, meaningful experience to residents at Sunrise of Mountain Lakes,” said Germaine Dignan, Executive Director at Sunrise of Mountain Lakes. “We’re honored to support Morris County families who are seeking personalized support and care for their loved ones.”

AWARD WINNING DESIGN

Sunrise’s award-winning design is welcoming and spacious with beautifully appointed common areas, personalized suites, and functional living spaces expertly curated to enable residents to maintain individuality while offering convenience, safety, and all the comforts of home. Set on a hillside with a sweeping entrance drive, the Mountain Lakes community incorporates architectural details complementing the local aesthetic of the surrounding neighborhoods with existing natural and new landscaping enhancements.

Carefully designed Reminiscence Neighborhoods are specifically created to provide comfort and security for residents living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other forms of memory loss. These calm, secure areas are designed with resident suites located next to living and dining areas to promote easy navigation and social interaction.

AN ENHANCED EXPERIENCE

Sunrise's Signature Dining Program at Mountain Lakes offers a delicious, seasonal fare to nourish holistic nutritional needs and support health and wellness of each resident. In the dining room, we offer Tableside Dining where servers take orders tableside, highlighting preferred foods, as well as any items to avoid. The community also offers a Private Dining Lounge that is uniquely appointed to welcome multiple generations to gather with flexibility to enjoy a longer stay without an overcrowded space.

Mountain Lakes also offers elements aimed at holistic wellness and safety including a Wellness Suite, which offers a dedicated nurse, physical therapy space, and exam rooms next to a spacious, inviting Beauty Salon with manicure and pedicure stations to help residents look and feel their best. The property also comes equipped with CareConnect, an electronic health record system, which helps the team provide insight to support individualized care, care coordination and family communication with a picture of residents’ health and care delivery. It allows caregivers, healthcare professionals, therapists, and pharmacists to access and document a resident’s care continuum safely and securely.

“Sunrise of Mountain Lakes was designed with various important elements to make it feel like home for all of our residents,” continued Dignan. “We are proud of our team of highly qualified and passionate individuals who bring over 100 years of combined experience to the community and across the state of New Jersey.

Sunrise of Mountain Lakes is located at 23 Bloomfield Ave, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046. The community has arranged for in-person tours as well as virtual tours and assessments to identify the unique needs of each resident. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (973) 552-4033 or visit the Sunrise of Mountain Lakes website.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise’s industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates 274 communities in the United States and Canada serving over 28,000 residents. With more than 22,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.