Mountain Capital, Merchant Align in Growth Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mountain Capital Investment Advisors today announces its partnership with Merchant, opening new avenues of strategic growth and supporting the firm’s specialized wealth management services for airline industry clients and other investors who benefit from more hands-on coaching in their financial lives.

Established in 2011, Mountain Capital’s team draws on their own experiences as pilots and leaders for the airline industry to act as chief financial officers for airline industry clients at all stages of their careers. Their understanding of the unique needs of these clients helps them lay the foundation for long-term financial and professional success.

With teams in Denver, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Mountain Capital is one of the fastest-growing RIAs in Colorado, as ranked by Citywire RIA. The firm will use a minority investment from Merchant, as well as Merchant’s financial services expertise and strategic resources, to expand its reach through inorganic growth and to maintain its high-caliber client service, said Mountain Capital Co-Founder Brandt Burns.

“The time is right for us to build our business to the next level,” Burns said, himself a former commercial pilot. “We needed a growth partner who understood the independent wealth management space, and was willing to let us be ourselves and do what we do best. Merchant gives us a very rare blend of support, expertise, and autonomy, and we’re eager to work with them.”

Mountain Capital was advised by Republic Capital Group, who saw in both partners an alignment of culture and capabilities. “Mountain Capital has shown what advisors can accomplish when they understand their clients better than anyone else,” said Managing Partner John Langston. “Merchant is building a truly unique platform for independent advisors to grow strategically and share in their collective success.”

“Brandt and his team have already created an organic growth engine by guiding their target clients through their careers and complex financial needs,” Merchant Managing Partner David Mrazik said. “We’re proud to invest in Mountain Capital’s continued independence and long-term success.”

About Mountain Capital Investment Advisors

Mountain Capital is a fee-only fiduciary RIA serving, with affinity, airline families specializing on the unique opportunities and challenges present throughout an airline career. Mountain Capital currently advises families at over a dozen airlines throughout the country, spanning across the Regional, ULCC, Legacy and Cargo carriers.

Learn more about Mountain Capital Investment Advisors at www.mountaincapital.us.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group, led by John Langston and Peter Nesvold, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email admin@republiccapgroup.com.