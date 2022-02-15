Keysight, Samsung Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Research and Development of 6G Technology.

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Research to advance research and development of 6G technology, the next generation of wireless communication.

Keysight joined forces with Samsung, a pioneer in the delivery of end-to-end solutions for wireless infrastructure and mobile devices across multiple generations, to support the company’s 6G vision of a hyper-connected world. 6G is expected to be built on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensing, digital twins, time-sensitive networking (TSN) and holographic communications. The two companies will work together to develop test and verification technologies for 6G wireless systems.

“Keysight is pleased to expand its existing collaboration with Samsung, which has resulted in several important achievements towards establishing 5G new radio (NR) as a mature technology,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s network infrastructure business. “6G is expected to underpin the wireless connectivity fabric that leverages heterogenous networks and the convergence of communication and computing. Establishing a 6G partnership with Samsung enables Keysight to refine our software-driven test solutions, critical in developing differentiated 6G products.”

The collaboration will accelerate the development of AI-enabled air interfaces that leverage massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antenna technology. Such air interfaces support deployment of energy-efficient and ultra-dense networks capable of delivering ultra-low latencies and terabit data wireless transmissions.

“The signing of this MoU with Keysight will greatly advance Samsung’s 6G strategy of combining the company’s expertise in communication technology with capabilities in software and AI,” said Sunghyun Choi, executive vice president at Samsung Research. “Joining forces with Keysight enables Samsung to influence a future that uses 6G to improve human connection, health and safety.”

Keysight possesses foundational technology and key building blocks essential to helping 6G become a reality. This includes network, channel and user equipment (UE) emulation, mmWave and sub-Terahertz (THz) signal source and analysis, as well as high-speed Ethernet network emulation and data center connectivity testing. Keysight’s integrated software and hardware test tools, for end-to-end conformance, interoperability, performance and security validation, allow Samsung to accurately and holistically explore the margins of designs used to power future 6G use cases.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.