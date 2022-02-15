BRICKS N WOODS and AKGVG Group Launches its Flagship Office with Nora Fatehi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bricks and Woods, leading Dubai-based real estate consultants and advisors, has announced the establishment of a new flagship in Business Bay, one of Dubai's most fashionable residential and business districts.

NORA FATEHI, the DILBAR STAR will officially inaugurate the new Bricks and Woods office on Thursday, 17th February, which will be housed in Business Bay's tallest structure, Ubora Tower. The new office spreads over 7000 sqft and has a breath-taking 360-degree view of the Dubai Skyline. This office will be BnW’s additional workspace, other than offices in Dubai, New Delhi (India), London (UK) and Canada.

On speaking with Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Bricks and Woods, he said, “This exemplifies our brand's strategic expansion, which I'm confident will continue given the vast investment potential of Dubai's real estate market. This is just the beginning, and through future collaborations, we hope to expand our footprint in the UAE and around the world. This new office is the first of several significant successes for BnW in 2022."

This year, the company plans to build two more offices internationally in Kenya and in France.

About Bricks and Woods:

Established in 2021, The BnW team has the necessary experience, imagination and ability to join the dots and connect the right buyers or tenants with the right property. We’ve grown organically by demonstrating a clear understanding of the complexities of renting and buying real estate in Dubai.

We are known for our ethics and transparency, knowledge and expertise in the market, and a fund of local market intelligence and trends – all of which empower our clients to get the best deals. Our tradition of integrity and exceptional customer service have become benchmarks in the industry.

We have collaborated with the leading real estate developers in the region to help our investors find the best opportunity to buy properties in Dubai. Some of our partners include Emaar, Sobha Realty, Damac, Mirdif Hills, Dubai Properties, Danube, Magcity and many more developers in Dubai.

Contact us :

Call : +971 50525 8925

Email : info@bnwdubai.com

Web: www.bnwdubai.com