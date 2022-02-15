Rumble Knocks Out 200 Signed Franchise Agreements

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rumble Boxing, the popular boxing-inspired group workout, is punching its weight in boutique fitness franchising. The company announced today it has surpassed 200 signed franchise agreements less than a year since being acquired by Xponential Fitness and launching its franchise opportunity. This makes it one of the fastest brands in the portfolio to achieve this milestone. The Xponential family of brands also includes Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, YogaSix, Row House, StretchLab, AKT, STRIDE, and BFT.

Entrepreneurs from all backgrounds have been drawn to the concept, including health and fitness lovers, seasoned franchisees looking to diversify their portfolios, and some who already have experience as owners of other Xponential Fitness brands. Franchise agreements have been signed to bring multiple Rumble studios to Miami, Dallas, Austin, Nashville, Denver, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Houston and Minneapolis among many other cities. Internationally, Rumble also has signed master agreements in Australia and New Zealand.

“It has been amazing to see the overwhelming interest in Rumble from entrepreneurs since the brand joined the Xponential family in March last year,” said Shaun Grove, President of Rumble. “Rumble has a strong brand presence and the franchise opportunity is clearly resonating in the fitness and franchising world. We are excited to be working with new owners across the country to make their business dreams a reality.”

Founded in January 2017 in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, Rumble delivers 45-minute, 10-round strength and conditioning group workouts crafted around teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits. The workouts are known for their electrifying class experience: heart-pumping music, authentic HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), metabolic conditioning (MetCon), and the benefits of cardio in one seamless class - all delivered by trainers that are part emcee-motivational speaker-and master of ceremony. To date, the company has 17 franchise locations open, including studios that recently debuted in Anchorage, AK and Henderson, NV. To learn more about Rumble’s franchising opportunities with Rumble, visit https://rumbleboxinggym.com/franchise.

About Rumble:

Founded in New York City in 2017, Rumble is a group fitness concept delivering a mix (or combination) of boxing-inspired circuits and the transformative power of resistance training. Pro and amateur fighters glove up together, no matter their fitness level or skill, to reveal their inner fighter. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. Rumble was founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of Bravo’s Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Co-Founder of Catch Hospitality Group (Catch Restaurants, CATCH STEAK, Lexington Brass), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13-time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google).

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.:

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of ten boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in-studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise agreements or international expansion in 11 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based fitness program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.xponential.com.