Ambu Donates 650 Lifesaving Resuscitators to International Charity Mercy Ships as It Celebrates the 65th Birthday of the Ambu® BagTM

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopy, marked the 65th birthday of its iconic invention, the Ambu® BagTM, today by donating 650 of the lifesaving devices to international charity Mercy Ships, which is known around the globe for bringing state-of-the-art healthcare to the developing world on its hospital ships.

The Ambu Bags were presented to Jackie Abbott, Corporate Development Officer of Mercy Ships, in a virtual ceremony that included members of Ambu’s team that operates from its U.S. headquarters in Columbia, Maryland.

“It is our honor to deliver Ambu Bags to Mercy Ships, which has a rich history of transforming the lives of people around the world who do not have access to healthcare,” said Allan Jensen, Vice President of Sales, Anesthesia at Ambu. “Like Mercy Ships the Ambu Bag has been saving lives for decades, often providing critically injured patients a second chance at life.”

The Ambu Bag was invented in Denmark by Dr. Holger Hesse, Ambu’s founder, and anesthesiologist Dr. Henning Ruben. Since its debut in 1956, the Ambu Bag has come to define the self-inflating manual resuscitation instrument that is used around the world by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, and first responders. The iconic device is credited with helping more than 45 million people breathe in the past 10 years alone. In late 2021, Ambu marked the Ambu Bag’s milestone 65th anniversary and will continue the celebration into 2022.

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building and sustainable development to those without access in the developing world. The Ambu Bags will be delivered to the Africa Mercy® and the newly built Global Mercy®, the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ship.

“We thank Ambu for the generous donation of the Ambu bags. For the past 65 years, Ambu has made a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on patient care and the work of healthcare professionals. Mercy Ships looks forward to an ongoing relationship with Ambu and using the Ambu bags when our ships are in field service in Africa,” said Christie VanWinkle, Medical Procurement Manager at Mercy Ships.

The Africa Mercy was launched in 2007 and has five operating theatres, recovery, intensive care, and low dependency wards totaling 80 patient beds. The Global Mercy, the world’s largest non-governmental hospital ship, has six operating rooms, 200 beds, and training spaces including a simulation lab which will simulate local conditions and limitations in order to teach best practices in low resource environments.

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® BagTM resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensorTM electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScopeTM – the world’s first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses, and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,500 people in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ambuusa.com

About Mercy Ships

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building and sustainable development to those without access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 70 countries providing services valued at more than $1.53 billion, treating more than 2.71 million direct beneficiaries. Each year Mercy Ships has more than 1,600 volunteers from more than 40 nations. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills to the effort. Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations one at a time. Learn more about who we are.