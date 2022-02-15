GigNet and Café Nader Sign Agreement to Provide Broadband and Managed Services for Diners at Multiple Locations of Iconic Cancún Restaurant Chain

CANCÚN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancún, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing Broadband and Managed Services for fast and efficient Internet at all six branches of the iconic Café Nader in Cancún, Quintana Roo.

“My family felt that Cancún needed a place for local people to relax and feel at home. We were inspired by the traditional cafes of the Port of Veracruz, and we opened a restaurant called El Café in 1990,” said Carlos Blanco, the founding partner of Café Nader. “The people of Cancún soon began to call it “Café de la Nader," since it is located on Avenida Nader. We have focused on offering our guests a unique experience where they can enjoy the delicious aroma and sensational flavor. We feature delicious freshly baked bread and pastries and coffee made from high altitude beans harvested in Veracruz and carefully roasted and ground, including the 'The Lechero' - a traditional coffee that is prepared tableside.”

Mr. Blanco added, “Our clients have showed their appreciation for our dining experience, and we have now inaugurated our sixth location in Cancún. All that was missing was to offer our clients the connectivity that they have been asking for so they can stay and savor the experience for a little longer and still be productive in their day. GigNet is the perfect provider for the kind of fast and reliable connectivity we want to offer our clients who want to feel as if they were in their own home at Café Nader. “

“High-speed Internet and WiFi are what the diners at Café Nader are demanding and that is what we offer at GigNet. GigNet, like Café Nader, is a homegrown company with international standards. We understand that connectivity has become a necessity which we all rely upon, whether we are at home or at a café or a hotel. We socialize, maintain our businesses, get entertainment, and we share our experience,” said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “We are happy to be working with Carlos Blanco to offer locals and visitors to Cancún a place to stay connected while they enjoy the aromas and flavors at Café Nader.”

ABOUT CAFÉ NADER

Café Nader began in 1990 inspired by the legendary cafes in the port of Veracruz. The vision was to offer the local people a place to relax and enjoy savory Mexican dishes, traditional coffee from Veracruz, and freshly baked bread and pastries. Today, Café Nader has 6 branches in the Cancún area. (www.cafenader.com).

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding enterprise and residential customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.