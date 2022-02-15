SIMON Announces Strategic Investment from Citi

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIMON Markets LLC (SIMON), a fintech company that offers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to help financial professionals understand, manage, and analyze complex alternative investment products, today announced Citi as its latest strategic investor.

Citi is a longtime partner of SIMON, both as a leading issuer of structured investments and through its wealth management division whose financial professionals use the investment platform. In strategic alignment with the focus of both companies, this announcement underscores Citi commitment to cutting-edge technologies, SIMON’s leadership in delivering advisor-facing tools for risk-managed solutions and is complementary to broader partnership opportunities that exist between the two firms.

“Citi is forward-thinking and has been an innovative force in the structured investment market. We value their market perspective, dedication, and stature,” said Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON. “By joining us now as an investor, which builds on the partnership we’ve developed over the years, SIMON is proud to bring together our shared vision—to help advisors embrace evolving investment opportunities, with technology.”

“Financial professionals today are looking to stay ahead of market volatility and manage client portfolios with confidence. SIMON’s platform for structured investments and alternatives is built to serve those needs, which is why they have been so successful in facilitating the adoption of these products across some of the largest financial institutions. We look forward to more closely collaborating in a number of areas and delivering the best solutions possible for financial professionals,” noted Fabrice Hugon, Managing Director, Head of Americas Sales for Solutions for Financial Intermediaries at Citi, who is joining SIMON’s Board of Directors.

Sandeep Arora, Citi Institutional Clients Group’s Head of Digital and Chief Investment Officer, added: “Citi and SIMON are both focused on creating new opportunities for clients and improving client experiences. SIMON has built an impressive digital approach to portfolio management. Digitization creates momentum, new opportunities for clients, and ultimately, the best user experiences. We’re excited to join this journey with SIMON and support their continued growth.”

About SIMON

Launched in 2018, SIMON helps financial advisors build the portfolio of tomorrow by giving them access to more investment opportunities. The SIMON platform offers a marketplace for risk-managed and alternative solutions, including structured investments, annuities, and traditional and progressive alternatives. With education and analytics breaking down the complexity inherent in these products, and a centralized workflow for lifecycle management, financial advisors can learn, transact, and manage client portfolios with confidence.

Over 100,000 financial professionals with $5 trillion in combined client assets turn to SIMON to stay ahead in an ever-evolving investment landscape. SIMON is an independently operating fintech company with backing from market participants Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Prudential, and Wells Fargo, and growth equity firm WestCap. To learn more about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.