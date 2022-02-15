Rocket Financial Inc. Selects Scienaptic's AI-Powered Platform For RocketBNK

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced today that Rocket Financial Inc. has selected its platform to launch its new product RocketBNK.

Rocket Financial delivers technology-led products and services that directly innovate within the payments and banking markets. The company’s latest product, RocketBNK, serves a variety of financial features such as instant access to money, a detailed financial analysis, budget management, an advance on earned wages without waiting for an arbitrary pay cycle and more.

“RocketBNK was created to eliminate financial stress and turn it into financial wellness through instant access and control of money to its earners,” said Michael Shvartsman, CEO of Rocket Financial Inc. “Scienaptic AI's credit decisioning platform will automate our loan decisioning, provide instant decisions on point-of-sale transactions, process larger volumes of applications and help us serve our customers better.”

Correspondingly, Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, cited, “We are excited to be working with RocketBNK to help bolster its credit decisioning process. Scienaptic's unique, adaptive AI technology will enable the company to make sharper credit decisions, enhance user experience and multiply their growth.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

About RocketBNK

RocketBNK is a mobile application created to provide instant access to hard-earned money. It is a part of Rocket Financial, and it delivers technology-led products and services to the payments and banking markets. RocketBNK has deep payments and technology experience to provide best-in-class consumer and business financial solutions. For more information, visit https://www.rocketbnk.com/.