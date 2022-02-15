VAH AND AV AirFinance Limited Announce Inaugural Financing

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (“VAH” or “the Company”) announced that it has refinanced one of its owned 777-300ER aircraft, which is on lease to a European flag carrier airline. The financing, which was provided by AV AirFinance Limited (“AV AirFinance”), represents the inaugural transaction between the two companies. The transaction creates a new lending partnership with AV AirFinance and also addresses one of the Company’s 2022 secured debt maturities, generating additional liquidity to support VAH’s growth plans.

“We are pleased to have addressed our nearest debt maturity and improved the overall profile of VAH’s secured debt”, said Sean Ewing, CFO of VAH. “We are very excited to crystallize our relationship with AV AirFinance with this completed financing and we look forward to future transactions with the AV AirFinance team”, added Christian Ginez, VAH’s Head of Strategic Finance.

Ryan Jasinski, Senior Vice President at AV AirFinance commented: “The AV AirFinance team is excited to work with VAH and continue to provide long-term financing solutions to help grow their platform.”

About Voyager Aviation Holdings:

VAH is a privately held aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company based in Dublin, Ireland. Its assets of approximately $1.7 billion consist primarily of young and modern aircraft. The Company has a global customer base of prominent passenger and cargo airlines that includes Air France, AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC), Breeze Airways, Cebu Pacific, iFly Airlines, ITA Airways, Philippine Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.

About AV AirFinance Limited

AV AirFinance is a loan servicer focusing on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance services commercial aircraft loans approaching $1 billion. AV AirFinance is based in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.