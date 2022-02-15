Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip Pro

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShipTM Pro, a cloud-based sending solution engineered to meet the needs of today’s business world. The first shipping solution to be built on the powerful new SaaS Shipping 360™ platform from Pitney Bowes, PitneyShip Pro integrates next-generation design with advanced shipping and mailing functionality. The solution gives businesses an enhanced, customizable user experience, driving efficiency and productivity whether employees work remotely or in the office.

Flexible and scalable, PitneyShip Pro gives organizations greater control and visibility into sending activity and spend, providing a complete view of shipping and mailing across all employees and locations and offering the ability to rate shop across national and regional carriers. The solution delivers the ability to evolve and easily integrate new functionality and additional users as business requirements change. Applications including real-time analytics and ParcelPoint™ Smart Lockers can be integrated quickly and easily to give organizations a more holistic way to manage sending and receiving.

Shemin Nurmohamed, Senior Vice President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes said, “By 2025, over 40 million Americans are expected to work remotely. In the same period, parcel volume is forecast to grow to more than 34 million parcels generated by the US. Organizations have reached a pivotal point. Our award-winning product designers have engineered a leading-edge cloud platform and the first of several exciting new solutions which simplify shipping and mailing so businesses can focus on driving long-term, sustained growth and generating future success.”

The intuitive, easy-to-use interface has been specifically designed to scale across all employees regardless of where they work, with its fast set-up requiring minimal IT support. Employees simply receive a secure email with clear instructions to access PitneyShip Pro from any secure internet connection and they can begin shipping and mailing. Businesses with complex integration requirements will have the option to engage the award- winning Pitney Bowes services team, providing peace-of-mind and seamless integration with existing platforms.

The secure, reliable solution empowers businesses to:

Select from a range of different carriers and services on a single screen

Shop different rates across multiple national and regional carriers to ensure best value

Print shipping labels across multiple carriers

Print USPS® postage stamps

Process Certified Mail® with electronic return receipt (ERR) with signatures that are captured within the solution

Simplify international shipping with the appropriate custom forms

Process a shipping request

PitneyShip Pro is powered by the world-class Shipping 360 platform, unique to Pitney Bowes. The all-new SaaS platform’s robust architecture and seamless performance will host a set of solutions which support businesses as they adjust to a changed world of work. These include advanced capabilities in sending, receiving, analytics, and ParcelPoint™ Smart Lockers.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.