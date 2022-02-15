Gopuff and McLaren’s Formula 1 Team Announce New Global Partnership, Celebrating Two of the Fastest Brands in Delivery and Motorsport

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo racing to their cars to surprise McLaren superfans with a once-in-a-lifetime delivery from Gopuff in celebration of the new global partnership between Gopuff and McLaren's Formula 1 Team. (Photo credit: PinPep.)

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo racing to their cars to surprise McLaren superfans with a once-in-a-lifetime delivery from Gopuff in celebration of the new global partnership between Gopuff and McLaren's Formula 1 Team. (Photo credit: PinPep.)

LONDON & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, today announced it has joined McLaren’s Formula 1 Team as the Official Instant Delivery Partner. The multi-year agreement comes as Gopuff continues its rapid global expansion and will bring together one of the fastest in delivery with one of the most successful teams in motorsport.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Gopuff and McLaren’s partnership in action at key races during the 2022 season, including in the U.S., UK and France, where Gopuff branding will be featured on the race team's iconic cars. The partnership will also come to life through rich fan experiences and rewards.

“McLaren is an iconic brand focused on delivering premium experiences, much like Gopuff,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of Business at Gopuff. “Just as this prestigious race team is known for speed, we are known for delivering fast, seamlessly, and reliably to our customers. Being the exclusive instant delivery partner of McLaren’s Race Team creates a new opportunity to connect with our respective fans and customers, and have some fun along the way.”

Throughout the partnership, Gopuff and McLaren will deliver unique experiences for fans and customers in select markets. To kick off, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo hung up their helmets and swapped race cars for supercars. Taking to the streets of London, the duo surprised lucky McLaren superfans with a once-in-a-lifetime delivery from Gopuff, while Gopuff-branded McLaren cars also raced around town and were seen at iconic locations, including Tower Bridge. Additionally, UK customers who order on Gopuff before Feb. 20, 2022 will be automatically entered into a prize draw where one lucky customer will get the chance to win the ultimate VIP McLaren Formula 1 race weekend experience, which includes a visit to the McLaren Technology Center, exclusive race viewing, a ride in a McLaren supercar and more exciting experiences. (Customers must meet the minimum order value).

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Gopuff ahead of the 2022 season,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “Gopuff is the pioneer of the instant delivery category in the U.S., which has seen rapid global expansion over the past year along with remarkable growth in Europe. We look forward to collaborating on campaigns and going racing together.”

Gopuff created instant commerce and has more than 70 percent market share in the United States (according to YipitData). The partnership announcement follows a string of successes for Gopuff, which expanded across key markets in the U.S. and launched in Europe late last year—the first move outside of its native U.S.—and is now available in France, as well as more than 15 United Kingdom cities, with more on the horizon.

Download the Gopuff app for iOS or Android now and place an order to win a chance at the ultimate VIP McLaren F1 race weekend experience and more.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to platform for instant delivery of consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment of products including cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, seamless, and reliable experience to customers in over 1,000 cities for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails for the future of commerce. Today, Gopuff has over 70% share of the U.S. instant needs category, according to YipitData. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

The team is currently contesting the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. It was also the first team to be awarded the FIA Institute’s Environmental Award in 2013, which it has consistently maintained at three-star level.

In 2021, McLaren became a signatory to both the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment and the UN Race to Zero pledge, signifying the team’s commitment to be a responsible global citizen combating climate change.