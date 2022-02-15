AMC Theatres® Acquires and Will Reopen Chicago Area Movie Theatre, Evanston 12

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, today announced it has reached a lease agreement with Chicago-based, GW Properties to acquire and open AMC Evanston 12, located in the Chicago area. The theatre is expected to open later this year.

AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.

Upon reopening, guests at AMC Evanston 12 can expect many of AMC’s most popular amenities, including AMC Stubs, a world class loyalty and subscription service that includes AMC Stubs A-List, as well as a MacGuffins bar. Formally Evanston 18, six of the screens and restaurant space are being closed by GW Properties and renovated for non-theatre use.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, commented: “This constitutes our third announcement of a major market acquisition in the last two months, including the second acquisition announcement for a theatre in the Chicago metropolitan area, which remains a strong moviegoing market for AMC. We look forward to bringing the AMC experience to even more guests in and around Chicagoland, at this previously high-traffic, well known location. We continue to seek out these strategic acquisition opportunities to strengthen our company. Our initial recent results encourage us to keep going, given that our mid-2021 acquisitions of AMC The Grove 14 and AMC Americana at Brand 18, both in the Los Angeles market, continue to rank among the 30 highest grossing movie theatres in the entire United States since joining up with AMC.”

Mitch Goltz, Principal and Co-Founder of GW Properties, commented: "We are excited to welcome AMC Theatres into this important project in the heart of Evanston and bring patrons back to the theatres who have eagerly been awaiting its return to the community."

