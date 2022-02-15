Ryan Becomes Official Tax Partner of the New Orleans Saints

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce a three-year partnership with the New Orleans Saints, making Ryan the “Official Tax Partner of the New Orleans Saints.”

“We are honored to become the Official Tax Partner of one of the NFL’s premier football teams,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “Just as the Saints aim to win for their fans, Ryan aims to win for our clients by providing industry-leading service and results. We look forward to the benefits of our partnership, which include not only supporting the Saints football team but also the local community.”

As part of the exclusive partnership, Ryan donates a suite to one game each year to a deserving community organization. This year, the suite was given to the New Orleans Saints High School Coaches of the Week, a group of coaches who positively impact the players they coach and provide opportunities to enable their success. Additionally, Ryan team members and clients will have the opportunity to partner with the Saints on other important community outreach initiatives throughout the year and support the team as they take the field next season.

“The New Orleans Saints are proud to have Ryan join us as our ‘Official Tax Partner,’” said Ed Lang, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. “Ryan’s values of Wired to Win and Generosity Matters perfectly align with the goals of our organization. We look forward to getting to know the Ryan team and working with a tax industry leader.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.