renegade.bio announces partnership with Metabolomic Diagnostics to reduce pre-eclampsia-related infant and maternal death

Bay Area biotech firm renegade.bio today announced its partnership with Metabolomic Diagnostics, the Irish deep tech company specializing in the development of novel disease diagnostic solutions. The partnership will deliver a novel pre-eclampsia risk screening test to the U.S. market in late 2022.

Pre-eclampsia, which can cause premature birth, infant and maternal mortality, and can lead to lifelong health complications, is known to disproportionately affect first-time pregnancies as well as women of color.

The test will be jointly developed specifically for the U.S. population, improving upon available assessments by creating a personalized risk profile for individuals. It measures a panel of biomarkers in blood that serves as early indicators of pre-eclampsia risk. This provides maternal health physicians with the insights to better identify at risk pregnancies and improve their outcomes.

“Our partnership with Metabolomic Diagnostics demonstrates the mission of renegade.bio to expand community-based health solutions beyond COVID-19 testing to include women’s reproductive and sexual health, particularly among traditionally underserved communities,” said Craig Rouskey, CEO and co-founder of renegade.bio.

“We have been in discussions with several potential partners in the U.S. market, and we strategically selected renegade.bio for its clinical laboratory expertise in developing novel diagnostics and its mission to ensure equitable access to care within local communities,” said Robin Tuytten, CEO of Metabolomic Diagnostics. “This partnership is fully aligned with our mission to enable screening of every woman at risk. We see this as the beginning of a relationship which will develop further innovative diagnostics with real impact reaching wider populations. Together we aim to significantly improve population health.”

About renegade.bio

renegade.bio is a purpose-driven, queer-led, public benefit corporation demanding better health and healthcare for all people. With roots in activism, renegade.bio’s team focuses on improving access to diagnostics. It develops health solutions for everyone — especially historically underserved populations, such as women, queer and BIPOC communities.

For information about the company, products and services, visit www.renegade.bio. For additional information or interview opportunities contact: press@renegade.bio.

About Metabolomic Diagnostics

Based in Ireland, Metabolomic Diagnostics’ high-performance R&D team has developed an effective pipeline to firstly identify diagnostic biomarker panels and then translate these panels into clinical assays ready for application in the clinical laboratory. This pipeline combines the biomarker multiplexing capabilities of Mass Spectrometry, a powerful analytical technology, with the company’s own informatics and statistics solutions to deliver diagnostic innovation. This is reflected in Metabolomic Diagnostics’ strong and versatile IP portfolio of technical innovations and biomarkers.