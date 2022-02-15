Hims & Hers and GNC to Collaborate on Health and Wellness Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced a partnership with health and wellness brand GNC Holdings, LLC (GNC) to offer consumers health and wellness solutions at select GNC stores nationwide as well as online at GNC.com.

“Our mass retail expansion is about building a trusted, nationwide brand for health and wellness products,” said Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers. “Our partnership with GNC is a continuation of that strategy and we’re excited for consumers to now have even easier access to our products.”

Hims & Hers hair care offerings — including the Hers minoxidil 5% topical foam and Hers minoxidil 2% topical solution, Hers Rapid Repair Hair Mask, Hers Triple Threat shampoo, Hers Triple Threat conditioner, Hims minoxidil 5% topical foam and Hims minoxidil 5% topical solution, Hims Thick Fix shampoo and Hims Thick Fix conditioner — are now available on GNC.com and select stores.

“To Live Well is to find and use products that enable you to achieve health and wellness goals,” said Gwynne Maiorana, Director, DMM Merchandising (Weight Management, Herbs & Greens and Health & Beauty) of GNC. “We’re excited to offer Hims & Hers products and look forward to hearing about our consumers’ experience with the products.”

As part of its vision to create mass market accessibility, Hims & Hers now has partnerships with more than a dozen top retail brands and over 20,000 locations across the U.S., making its health and wellness solutions including hair care, skincare, supplements, sexual health offerings and other personal care items that much more accessible to consumers where they are already shopping across the country.

For more information, please visit www.forhims.com, www.forhers.com or www.gnc.com/hims-hers.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.