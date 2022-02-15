Resilience Establishes Multi-Product Development and Manufacturing Collaboration with Takeda’s Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

Resilience’s 136,000 sq ft (12,800 m2) biomanufacturing facility in Mississauga provides process and analytical development, scale up, drug substance and drug product / fill finish manufacturing for a variety of medicines. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced a manufacturing services agreement with Takeda’s Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit.

As part of the agreement, Resilience will focus on supporting the development and manufacture of multiple products in Takeda’s plasma-derived medicines portfolio out of its facility in Mississauga, Ontario.

“I’m proud to establish this relationship with Takeda, a company that has been pioneering plasma-derived therapies for more than 75 years,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “By bringing new technologies and innovation to biomanufacturing, we aim to help companies like Takeda reach more patients in need.”

Resilience’s 136,000 sq ft (12,800 m2) biomanufacturing facility in Mississauga provides process and analytical development, scale up, drug substance and drug product / fill finish manufacturing for a variety of medicines.

“We are delighted to form this strategic collaboration with Resilience, leveraging their expertise in both plasma therapy development and manufacturing to complement our current infrastructure and capabilities,” said Andreas Liebminger, Head of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Devices for the Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit at Takeda. “Our partnership will allow us to optimally use our combined assets to continue to bolster our portfolio, drive innovation and help more patients around the world realize the benefits of plasma medicines.”

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.Resilience.com